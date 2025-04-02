When it comes to whipping up tasty dishes at home, Iain “Huey” Hewitson has plenty to call upon, especially when it comes to a burger that does the impossible.

He rose to prominence on Healthy, Wealthy, and Wise, Huey’s TV Dinner, Never Trust a Skinny Cook, and Huey’s Cooking Adventures. Since then, he has kept busy with his TikTok and YouTube channels.

The former TV chef has also been busy perfecting his Burger with the Lot, which also includes Impossible Foods patties.

It’s all part of the company’s focus to challenge perceptions of meat-free food, with the Bloody Delicious Challenge.

Leading up to the challenge, Iain exclusively told New Idea all about his ventures into plant-based cooking and his journey whipping up dishes on Tiktok.

The Impossible patties are meant to taste like meat, and Iain Hewitson is determined to use them for a yummy burger. (Credit: Supplied)

Venturing into meat-free cooking

Plant-based cooking was not a new concept for Iain, who said those dishes were “front and centre” growing up. It also helps that his father was an avid gardener.

“So, adding plant-based ‘meat’ to my diet seems like a viable next step,” he said.

His go-to? A large tray of roasted veggies such as potatoes, carrots, sweet potatoes, pumpkin, parsnips, and baby onions, which he recommends hot or cold.

For those unsure about plant-based cooking or where to start, the chef said there was room for all types of ingredients.

“There’s a whole world of exciting flavours and ingredients to explore, so why not experiment with plant-based meats?” he said.

“I think you’ll be pleasantly surprised by how delicious and satisfying they can be. It’s all about keeping an open mind and having fun with it!”

The Bloody Delicious Challenge aims to show people that meat-free dishes can be tasty. (Credit: Supplied)

Getting creative with burgers and the Bloody Delicious Challenge

So when it came to this popular social media challenge, it was a “no-brainer”.

“The minute I tasted the Impossible Burger Patties, I was boggled by their flavour and juiciness,” he said.

For those struggling to wrap their head around the concept of a meat-free burger, Iain’s recipe does include bacon.

“Personally, I’m not averse to enjoying both meat and plant-based meat products together, which is why my Impossible Burger not only incorporates their wonderful plant-based burger patty, but some real bacon too,” he said.

If you want to take part in the challenge at home, you can try his recipe here. Woolworths stocks the patties.

Iain’s daughter Charlotte gave him the idea to join TikTok and post cooking videos. (Credit: Supplied)

TikTok fame

Since his daughter Charlotte encouraged him to start a TikTok page, Iain’s videos have been viewed more than a million times.

While the platform opened his eyes to plant-based food, it also exposed him to a plethora of viral dishes. Although he has not tried to make any yet, he plans to in the future.

However, the beloved chef loves to stick to the basics.

“I must admit I’m not a huge fan of over-the-top, fancy-pants recipes, so my preference is for simple dishes where the prime ingredients are at the forefront,” he said.

