Network Ten may have sent him to Exile Island, but in a game-changing twist, could Jonathan LaPaglia be about to pull off the most epic blindside ever?

Just days after he was axed from Australian Survivor via phone call, rumours are now swirling that JLP is gearing up to take over from US host, Jeff Probst.

News of the potential tribe swap comes as Jeff wraps filming on season 50 of US Survivor in Fiji.

US Survivor host and executive producer Jeff Probst with JLP (Credit: Facebook)

Taking to Instagram, the 63-year-old shared a video to mark the milestone occasion. But it was his lack of enthusiasm that caught fans’ attention.

“Bros not excited at all,” one commented, sparking speculation this could be his final tribal council.

“He’s [JLP] my pick to for replacement host if Jeff retires,” another avid Survivor fan shared.

“Personally, I think JLP is an all-around better host than Jeff these days,” another added.

JLP has been hosting Australian Survivor since 2015. (Credit: Network Ten)

“JLP is the best. I think a lot of the issue with Jeff is his evolution into this motivational speaker that none of us asked for. Jeff in the early days was more interesting to watch host. Not so much anymore.”

For JLP, hosting the US version of Survivor would make sense. Afterall, the 55-year-old lives in California with his wife, Ursula Brooks and their daughter, Tilly.

“…they are huge fans of the show and have watched all the seasons,” JLP previously told New Idea, adding he and Jeff are mates.

“We have got together for breakfast several times over the years to catch up.”

