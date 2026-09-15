EXCLUSIVE: The Block’s Mat Johnson slams “disrespectful” Wyatt after controversial on-air rant

He’s one of the most popular Blockheads in recent history, but 2025 The Block star Mat Johnson wasn’t exactly given a warm welcome by this year’s contestant, Wyatt Randall.

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Mat, along with his teammate Robby Lippett and their fellow 2025 Blockheads Sonny and Alicia Alpin, returned to the show during Kitchen Week, to meet this year’s teams and to host a challenge.

However, Wyatt didn’t take too kindly to Mat’s presence on the set.

Calling Mat loud and rude and declaring that his personality on TV “frustrated me”, he boldly fumed: “The gay guy was really rude,” before calling Mat a “f—king idiot”.

Now, speaking to New Idea about the scenes, Mat recalls the on-set tension between himself and Wyatt, who is competing in House 2 with his girlfriend, Chantel Green.

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Mat tells us Wyatt is getting a “kind edit”. (Credit: Media Mode)

Issuing his verdict on the 2026 star, Mat says he believes Wyatt, an aspiring actor, has disrespected everything The Block is about.

Mat reveals that at one point, during the dinner party, he found Wyatt, 30, in his pajamas ready for bed so that he could wake up and go to the gym in the morning. As viewers will know, Wyatt’s regular gym-going has become a point of contention within The Block sharehouse.

“I asked Wyatt why he was going to sleep and he said he was bored,” Mat tells New Idea.

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“I said, ‘you do realise that you’re actually making a TV show right now?’ And I’m in my head I’m thinking, ‘if you’re bored, imagine what the mums, dads, and kids on the couch are thinking – imagine how bored they’re going to be!’”

“I was calling him out on this and he puffed his chest up and he goes, ‘they’re not even going to use this footage’, and I’m pointing around at every camera in the house!” Mat adds.

Mat says was shocked at the “disrespect” Wyatt showed to a show that has “changed people’s lives”.

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The dad-of-one says he only managed to go to the gym twice in his 94 days on set because knew where his “priorities were – and it was about making a TV show… it wasn’t about going to the gym to get the gains.”

“It baffles me. I don’t think he even understands that this is an opportunity to do something?” Mat says.

Mat and Robby loved being back on the show. (Credit: Media Mode)

“Once you’re Block family, we don’t dislike anyone. You want everyone to do well, succeed, and have a happy ending.”

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However, despite how Wyatt referenced him, Mat insists his conflict with Wyatt “wasn’t a personal thing”.

“It was about me enforcing him that he’s missing out on an opportunity… and in my personal opinion, he doesn’t give a toss, which is sad because I feel like there are so many people that would utilise this opportunity to do well, and not do it for self-benefit,” he says.

Mat adds that he feels this year’s sharehouse is “an opportunity missed”.

“I think they forgot that they were on a TV show sometimes,” he says of this year’s cast.

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Wyatt spent a lot of his time at the gym. (Credit: Nine)

“They’re not interacting like what’s expected. Even if they don’t like someone, they should suck it up. They’re there to make TV, who cares about anything else?

“This is their one opportunity to change people’s lives and change their own life and to make people at home smile, laugh, cry, and fall in love with them.”

Mat, 41, was shocked when he found out the cast weren’t spending time together at their sharehouse.

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“They aren’t eating together, cooking together or sitting down with the judges when they come to the house to give incredible bits of information to help… we were just gobsmacked!” he adds.