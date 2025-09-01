Inside The Block star Robby’s sweet family life with his partner and baby

Robby Lippett says that he considers The Block team mate Mat Johnson as family, and throughout the competition, they have been pillars for one another.

When the father-of-one went on the show, he left behind his partner Alyssa Bennett and their son, Brooks.

Robby was overjoyed when his family visited him on The Block. (Credit: These images were originally published on nine.com.au/the-block)

Who is Robby’s partner?

While The Block was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the Adelaide local, he said it was difficult to leave his partner and son.

“When I left to go on The Block, leaving him was one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do,” he said.

Emotions were at an all time high when he missed Brooks’ first word, which was “dad”.

“It would have been great to see that,” Robby tearfully said to the camera.

But the best mates were determined to be there for one another.

“Yes, we miss our family, yes, I miss Brooks and my partner, and you miss your family, but you know, Mat and I are a family,” Robby said.

“We’re two best mates, we’re always by each other’s side. We’ve been through some s**t, we’ve had a lot of fun, and we’ll continue to do that.”

During week five, however, he was lucky enough to have his family visit, when his living and dining room won

In fact, his partner was the one who suggested he go on the show with his best mate.

“I was sitting at home and my partner Alyssa said myself and Mat would be great on The Block and here we are,” he said.

Robby and Mat share a very special bond. (Credit: These images were originally published on nine.com.au/TheBlock.)

Who is Robby from The Block?

Away from The Block, Robby is a successful barber and business owner in Adelaide.

Along with having four salons under the name Attaboy, he also runs a cafe.

His passion for hairdressing was inspired by his stepmother, who has been a hairdresser for almost 50 years.

While he initially worked in hospitality and became a semi-professional soccer player, he then made the switch at the age of 28.

