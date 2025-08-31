EXCLUSIVE: Are Scotty Cam and Shaynna Blaze about to quit The Block?

It’s already been a wild couple of weeks on The Block.

But New Idea hears that behind the scenes, the chaos is taking its toll on both the exhausted Blockheads – and the show’s long-term hosts and judges.

“All the talent on the show knows that online criticism comes with the territory,” our on-set insider reveals.

But this year, the sniping has reached fever pitch, particularly after the recent ‘comedy roast’ challenge.

Fans blasted the stunt as “cringe” and particularly called out Shaynna Blaze’s musical performance.

“She’s sick of being the target of online bullies,” our source says. “This wasn’t the first time, but it got nasty. She’s over it.”

Shaynna Blaze has been a judge on The Block since 2012. (Credit: Media Mode)

If they walk, where would they go?

So much so, our source says, Shaynna, 62, could consider joining her close friend Neale Whitaker one day on My Reno Rules, which is set to premiere on Channel Seven – and challenge The Block’s crown – in 2026.

“They’ve always been as thick as thieves,” our source confirms.

“He’d love nothing more than to reunite with Shaynna at Seven.”

Could Shaynna join her bestie Neale Whitaker at Seven? (Credit: Media Mode)

Family comes first

Meanwhile, some insiders are wondering if Scotty Cam, who’s hosted the show since 2010 (alongside Shelley Craft, who arrived in 2011), could be contemplating a fresh start.

He became a grandparent for the first time this year when his son Charlie welcomed daughter Tiggy with partner Amber in April.

“He’s not always happy about being away from his family for the 12 weeks of the year it takes to film The Block,” our source says.

“Online criticism doesn’t bother him because he doesn’t read the comments,” our source adds.

“But wanting to spend more time with his family could see Scotty reconsider his involvement with the show in the not-too-distant future.”

Could it be tools down for Scotty on The Block? (Credit: Media Mode)

What about the other stars?

Our source adds that the increasingly arduous Block builds – including long drives to and from the show’s set in Daylesford (and Phillip Island last year) – as well as the antics of the Blockheads – could see the 62-year-old walk away.

Meanwhile, judge Marty Fox, who arrived in 2023, is also keeping The Block’s producers guessing about his future on the show.

“His Whitefox real estate business is booming, and he’s been open about his eventual plan to move abroad with his family – so his availability next year could be in question,” our source says.

Our source says Shelley Craft and Darren Palmer are settled in their roles on The Block “for now,” but that could change if the show – or its talent roster – undergoes significant change.

Judge Marty Fox has got big plans. (Credit: Media Mode)

What will Nine do?

What this all means for The Block in 2026 remains to be seen.

“It is still by far one of the biggest shows on TV, so Nine will do whatever it takes to keep its talent happy,” our source says.

“But if the fans are making noise about being unhappy – and Scotty and Shaynna are thinking about their future involvement – it could look very different next year and beyond.

