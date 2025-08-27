Fans slam The Block for rampant favouritism and “stirring the pot”

There has been plenty of drama on The Block.

We’ve already got an explosive cheating scandal, and now, fans are calling out the show for favouritism.

Check out all of the examples below. Buckle up!

Do you think there's favouritism happening on The Block?

Is there favouritism on The Block 2025?

This question gets asked each season, with fans wondering if the competition and challenges are rigged.

Others have also wondered if the judges, hosts, or tradies prefer some contestants over others.

For instance, during Tuesday’s episode, Scott Cam gifted a nail bag to Taz.

The host bought some stuff for his dog, Frankie, at Bunnings when he bumped into a police officer.

“I’m here picking up some stuff for Frankie, some dog food and toys, and I was picking you up something as well,” Scott explained, greeting Taz. “I bought you a nail bag.”

In a piece to-camera, Taz said Scott praised him for having a go and listening to his tradies, so he needed a tool bag to boot.

Previously, he also recognised Britt and Taz as the hardest workers during week two.

Britt and Taz are favourites on The Block.

Fans also voiced their suspicions about favouritism after the roasting challenge.

Comedian and host Reuben Kaye encouraged people to clap the loudest for their chosen winner, but then, Shelley and Scott took over.

While Robby and Mat won, fans disagreed, thinking it should have gone to Sonny and Alicia.

“Why did Scott and Shelley decide who won roasting? One day, they will do a competition where the people choose. There is no way that they could have made a fair choice. The audience was just as loud for both the boys and the other couple,” one fan said.

Another agreed and said, “More accurate voting would have been good”.

“In the past, challenges where the public had to vote, they’d be handed cards and mark the house/couple they liked the best,” another chimed in. “This should have happened last night to be fair.”

Robby and Mat are hoping their wine cellar will help them win The Block.

Do the contestants know about Robby and Mat’s wine cellar?

Loyal watchers also took issue with foreman Dan Reilly taking Sonny out for dinner and telling him to think strategically.

The former contestant said there were “big weapons” in the competition to set houses apart.

“Anything he tells me, I’m going to listen, because that could be the key to us winning,” Sonny said in a piece-to-camera.

Determined to see what other contestants are doing, Sonny noticed the hole for Robby and Mat’s wine cellar.

“So producers used Dan to stir up drama for the other contestants finding out about house 5’s wine cellar,” one fan vented.

So far, the pair have been tight-lipped about their wine cellar.

Another complained: “We see you, Dan, producers needed drama, so start stirring the pot a little hahahah,” another commented.

Responding to this, another person added: “My guess is they know there’s no way the boys are going to find the budget to pay for that cellar, so now they have to level the playing the field for the other contestants and get some drama out of it.”

The other Blockheads have been scratching their heads about it, so we are sure everyone will find out soon!