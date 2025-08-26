“You have no right to cry”: Why Sonny and Alicia are pointing fingers on The Block

Tempers have flared on The Block, with a cheating scandal brewing in Daylesford.

Han and Can have already been accused of cheating, but this time, they are locked in a feud with Sonny and Alicia.

Find out what happened below.

Sonny and Alicia are pointing fingers at Han and Can on The Block.

What cheating scandal has erupted on The Block 2025?

This week, we have seen a countdown for a blow-up, and it was delivered as promised.

So, what’s happened?

Do you remember when the contestants were told that they would be upgrading run-down bathrooms at Hepburn Bathhouse & Spa?

The team that wins that challenge will also win a $260,000 Titanium caravan, which will be parked in their driveway come auction day.

Throughout the competition, the contestants were told that they couldn’t get approval for a seat and underfloor heating.

However, Sonny was determined to make it happen and wanted to find a solution. Out of all the Blockheads, he is the only tradesman, having been a plumber for 25 years.

He was then told by the spa’s owner that if he could figure out a solution, they would be given the green light to put in hotwiring.

Sonny said he was in correspondence with the owner and Wyatt about hotwiring for more than a week.

Sonny and Alicia are livid!

They were the only team going ahead with the idea… or so they thought.

Then their dreams came crashing down when they discovered that Han and Can were doing the same thing.

“If I discover something because of my knowledge, that’s my knowledge that doesn’t deserve to be stolen,” Sonny explained.

“That’s for me, and if I want to tell you, that’s my right, I can tell you, and I can help you. But if you want to take it, it’s a different story.”

As they walked through the bathroom, their wiring was exposed.

“Yeah, someone’s seen your thermostat and gave me a call yesterday,” their tradie explained.

Sonny and Alicia are livid and then go to demand answers.

Han explained that she was told it was possible by their chippie, but Sonny and Alicia do not believe them.

“It’s up to them if they want to be like that, I am not into that,” Han said, adding that their attack was “not nice”.

Han and Can insist they have not done anything wrong.

Did Han and Can copy Sonny and Alicia?

An upset Han then spoke with Can, saying they had spoken about it when she was in the hospital.

“I cannot take it anymore! I need to get out of here, Candace,” Han cried.

When pressed by producers, they denied copying them.

Determined to get some clarity, Can went to apologise, but Sonny questioned it, wondering why they were sorry if they were innocent.

“They’re not sorry, they feel bad they got caught,” Sonny said.

Alicia then suggests a girls’ night, but only Han and Can go along, along with Mat.

“You have no right to sit in here and cry, you did this knowingly,” Alicia said in a piece-to-camera.

Sonny and Alicia are rethinking their approach to The Block in light of the cheating scandal.

The whole incident has made the couple think about how they approach the competition.

“We are just gonna take care of ourselves right now, because we are not here to come second. No prize for second. I’ll start playing the same game,” Alicia explained.

At the table, they all reconciled, and Han and Can even offered the caravan as a gift to them if they won the challenge.

While they say they want to maintain their integrity, Han and Can’s producer questioned them about it being an admission of guilt.

“We haven’t done anything wrong,” Han repeated.

Cue the flashback to Han and Can being in the spa the day before.

Can thought they might have missed the boat when it came to putting in hotwiring for heating, but Han persisted and wanted to find out more.

“Yeah, I’ll show you, they’ve done it here,” a tradie said, showing them the exposed wiring and telling them to ring another tradie if they wanted to learn more.

