“No easy journey”: FWAW’s Zac and Maya announce shock split

This year’s favourite Farmer Wants A Wife couple, Zac and Maya, have called off their relationship.

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The loved-up couple were last seen together on the Logies red carpet, where they told New Idea that children were “on the cards” for the future.

The pair have released a joint statement on their Instagram pages, where they start by explaining that from the beginning, their “connection was strong”.

“We then became each other’s best friends, which led us into an amazing relationship. Navigating our relationship while being long-distance proved to be no easy journey. The timing for us to make that next move wasn’t right, and unfortunately, this shifted the relationship. We have therefore decided to go our separate ways,” the post reads.

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They added they were “grateful” to Farmer Wants A Wife for bringing them together.

“We still have an immense amount of love and respect for each other, and definitely zero bad blood,” the post ends.

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Zac commented “Forever grateful for all the laughs and smiles, what an incredible experience”.

Fellow Farmer contestant Ally, who was Farmer Dylan’s final pick, commented, “Love you Both x Two of the most beautiful people I know, I feel so lucky to have met you and watch your relationship grow and flourish, and this ending doesn’t define the love that came before it 💌 Wishing you both nothing but happiness for the next chapter”

Other fellow contestant Brodie, Farmer Jared’s pick, wrote “Love you both so much. Wrapping my arms around you during this time. You showed us exactly what the show is about and that you truly can find love in amongst a crazy environment. We will always back and support you.”

The couple were fan favourites. (Credit: Seven)

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Two of last year’s ladies – Keeley, and Georgie, also commented.

Fans have flooded to the comments, many sharing their own heartbreak for the couple’s split.

“Well, my monday is ruined,” one said.

“No way you were perfect together 😢😢” another wrote.

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