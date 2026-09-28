Shaynna Blaze’s secret Voice audition tape leaked

She’s one of Australia’s favourite TV judges, but could Shaynna Blaze be about to swap renovating for singing?

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Insiders tell us Shaynna is eager to audition for The Voice Australia and show viewers a completely different side of herself. There’s just one problem — getting the green light.

While Shaynna previously appeared on rival network’s The Masked Singer, sources say convincing Nine executives to support the move hasn’t been easy.

Shaynna Blaze previously starred on The Masked Singer. (Credit: Channel 10)

“Shaynna has always loved music and performing,” says our insider. “She wants to challenge herself and show Australia another side of who she is, but conversations behind the scenes haven’t gone quite the way she’d hoped.”

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We’re told auditioning for The Voice remains high on her bucket list.

“Once her current commitments are finished, she’d love to throw her hat in the ring and see if she can make those four chairs turn. She’s even recorded a few tapes already.”

With this year’s season done and dusted and Darwin rapper Yung Milla crowned the season 15 champion, New Idea understands the network is facing a much bigger problem than the salaries commanded by famous coaches Melanie C, Ronan Keating, Richard Marx and Kate Miller-Heidke. It’s everything else.

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Luxury Sydney accommodation, international flights, cars and drivers, meals, daily expenses and the cost of accommodating partners or additional personnel can turn an already eye-watering talent deal into an even bigger bill.

The Voice coaches accommodation, flights, meals and more are costing Channel Seven. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Insiders say those extras are precisely where Channel Seven needs to find substantial savings.

“If the show comes back, the feeling is that these costs need to be cut dramatically! Potentially by half,” claims a television insider.

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“It’s not necessarily about asking everyone to work for half their salary. It’s looking at everything surrounding that salary and asking: Do we really need to spend this much?”