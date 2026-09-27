Gwyneth Paltrow is meddling in daughter Apple’s love life

Potential mother-in-laws can be hard to win over, but Gwyneth Paltrow couldn’t be happier with her daughter Apple Martin’s choice of partner.

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Now sources say the Goop founder is so impressed, she is getting carried away with plans to marry off Apple and her boyfriend, Moshe Levi!

Although Apple is only 22, Gwyneth, 54, is “already telling friends one of her greatest joys would be to plan a wedding for [her and Moshe],” one insider says.

Apple is all loved-up with boyfriend Moshe Levi. (Credit: Media Mode)

“Apple has told her mum to slow down, but when Gwyneth gets an idea in her head, she runs with it and it’s hard to stop her. She says she recognises they’re soulmates.”

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Apple has looked smitten with Moshe, a college athlete turned philanthropist she’s been dating for just over a year after they met at Vanderbilt University. Even so, the reasonably low-key Apple might not take well to Gwyneth gossiping about her ‘old money’ boyfriend to anyone who’ll listen!

“All [Apple and Moshe’s] friends are rich, but they want to build careers where they make a difference in the world,” a second source says, adding the younger group are “not your typical nepo kids”.

“Gwyneth approves of this guy because he comes from a good family – he is not some dude she met in a bar.”

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Apple’s all grown up! (Credit: Getty)

She may only be 22 but fans can’t believe how much Apple resembles her famous mum. In December 2025, she made headlines when she wore the same archival Calvin Klein Collection dress Gwyneth wore in 1996 to the premiere of Emma.

“Happy Birthday to my ultimate dream girl,” the proud mum wrote on social media for Apple’s birthday this year. “You are the funniest, goofiest, most big hearted, knockout in the [world],” she wrote, adding a world emoji and a red heart. “I love you so so so much.”

“I LOVE YOU SO MUCH,” Apple exclaimed in her reply.

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