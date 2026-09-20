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The Voice Australia reveals its 2026 finalists… but one decision devastates fans

Who is your winner?
kate dennett
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The Voice Australia‘s 2026 finalists have finally been revealed.

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There are just four contestants left standing, one from each coach’s team, ready to battle it out to be crowned the 2026 winner.

So, who made the grand final and when does the episode air?

Find out all the details below.

The Voice Australia’s 2026 finalists

The Voice Australia Daisha
(Credits: Channel Seven)

Daisha Auda

Team Kate

Daisha was the first contestant to make the 2026 grand final for Team Kate.

She beat Charlotte June to make it to the final four, and couldn’t hide her emotion as the decision was revealed.

Will Kate Miller-Heidke secure her second consecutive win with Daisha? We will have to wait and see.

The Voice Australia The 60 Four
(Credits: Channel Seven)

The 60 Four

Team Ronan

The 60 Four beat fan favourite Leyla Sabo on Team Ronan to secure their place in the final.

Leyla, 12, had been backed as a firm fan favourite to win, but Ronan chose to take the boy band all the way to the end of the competition.

The Voice Australia Tommy Novak
(Credits: Channel Seven)

Tommy Novak

Team Richard

Team Richard is hoping to win the 2026 series with singer Tommy.

He sent Tika home in the semi-finals in a difficult decision, with Tommy overjoyed to make the final.

The Voice Australia
(Credits: Channel Seven)

Yung Milla

Team Mel C

Mel C had to choose between Taylor and Yung Milla for her 2026 finalist.

Ultimately, the Spice Girl decided to take Yung Milla through to the final, leaving the singer visibly emotional.

His family were seen proudly cheering him on in the live studio audience as he embraced fellow finalist Daisha.

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When is The Voice 2026 final?

The date for the Grand Final episode has not officially been announced by Channel Seven.

However, it is expected to immediately follow Sunday night’s episodes, and will no doubt fall in the week of September 21.

So buckle in, it’s not long before the 2026 winner will be crowned!

kate dennett
Kate Dennett Senior Content Producer

Kate is the Senior Content Producer for New Idea, where she is responsible for writing online content across entertainment and TV. Kate has more than six years’ experience writing for global news platforms, having previously worked at the Daily Mail, first as a Trainee Reporter before being promoted to Senior Showbiz Reporter. After specialising in TV and entertainment reporting, Kate worked in the Daily Mail’s Sydney offices for a year, where she fostered a passion for Australian media. Kate briefly moved back to London before returning to Sydney, where she joined Are Media. Kate enjoys writing about celebrities, reality TV, film, music, and more.

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