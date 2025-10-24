The Voice Australia’s 2026 return is confirmed with star-studded judging line-up

The Voice Australia is returning in 2026, and the superstar line-up of coaches has already been confirmed!

The Seven Network confirmed the beloved singing show’s comeback at its media upfront event on October 22.

With the 2025 grand final just around the corner, it’s exciting to know that we can look forward to more blind auditions!

Find out what we know about next year’s season below.

All of The Voice Australia 2025 coaches are returning! (Credit: Channel Seven)

Who are The Voice Australia 2026 coaches?

The good news is that the 2025 coaches are here to stay!

This means that Kate Miller-Heidke, Ronan Keating, Grammy-winning Richard Marx, and Spice Girl Melanie C will be searching for more Aussie talent.

And, it means there will be plenty of singing and fights once again when the coaches form their teams.

Before the line-up of coaches was announced, Jimmy Barnes was rumoured to join the show.

However, his team told Rolling Stone Australia that he was not interested in joining in any capacity.

Another Aussie legend was also tipped to join the show.

Speaking exclusively with New Idea, Richard said his friend Hugh Jackman was possibly going to make an appearance during the 2025 season.

“He’s one of my closest friends,” Richard told us.

“I mean, he’s like a brother. So yeah, any opportunity for Hugh to be a part of anything I’m doing, especially on a show like The Voice, would be very welcome.”

Even though he hasn’t made an appearance yet, perhaps he’ll join Richard in 2026!

Do you have what it takes to win The Voice Australia 2026? (Credit: Channel Seven)

Can I audition for The Voice Australia 2026?

Yes you can!

If you think you have what it takes to win season 15 of The Voice Australia, you can apply here.