The Voice Australia contestant’s secret connection to beloved coach REVEALED

When Cle Morgan stepped onto The Voice Australia stage, she blew everyone away with her vocals and heartbreaking story.

Sadly, the 44-year-old lost her wife two-and-a-half years ago, and wanted to fall back in love with singing.

While she wowed all of the coaches with her power, this isn’t the mother of three’s first rodeo.

In fact, when fans saw her on TV, they instantly recognised her! And she’s already connected to one of the coaches!

Find out more about her below.

Cle Morgan made it through the battles on The Voice Australia. (Credit: Channel Seven)

What else has Cle Morgan starred in?

Cle has many credits to her name, but fans immediately recognised her from Australian Idol.

She competed during the show’s first season in 2003, alongside the winner and former Voice Australia coach, Guy Sebastian.

After her audition aired, he gushed about her performance.

“Cle!!! Seeing you made my day it’s been so long. Sending love,” he wrote on Instagram. Currently, the pair follow one another on the platform.

At the time, she competed as Cle Wootton and came 10th.

“Omg I still remember Cle from the first season of Australian Idol… such a unique voice,” one fan wrote after her audition on The Voice.

“Awesome seeing Cle again, still sounds the same she did on Australian Idol 2003, great to see that she’s still got it,” another added.

Other fans also remembered her from the show Ship to Shore, which she starred in as a child.

Not only that, she also had roles on Neighbours, The Sleepover Club, and the hit show Wentworth.

She has also lent her talents to film. Her most notable? As Mahalia Jackson in Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis.

Fans also recognised her for her theatre skills.

The Victorian starred in an Australian production of Hairspray, and was an ensemble character and understudy when Harry Potter and The Cursed Child ran in Melbourne.

