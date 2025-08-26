The Voice Australia coaches salaries leaked: SHOCKING pay gap revealed

We are officially in full swing on The Voice Australia, with the coaches fighting hard to create their dream teams.

While they all have unquestionable star power, they are not being paid the same for it.

Some of their salaries are almost DOUBLE that of the other coaches!

Find out below.

The coaches have received different salaries for their time on The Voice Australia. (Credit: Channel Seven)

How much do The Voice coaches get paid in Australia?

The Daily Mail has revealed that not all of the coaches have been paid the same amount.

The outlet has revealed that new coaches Richard Marx and Melanie C were paid “north of $1 million”.

“Richard wasn’t going to uproot himself from the US unless it made sense financially,” an insider revealed.

“He’s a bona fide rock legend – Seven knew they had to pay to play.”

When it comes to the Spice Girls member, another source said her cushy pay cheque was due to her “global star power”.

“She wasn’t flying halfway across the world for less than a million,” they said.

Richard Marx has reportedly been paid more than $1 million. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Sticking to our international panel, there’s been no confirmation about Ronan Keating’s salary.

However, a network source suggested it would be similar to former coaches Adam Lambert and LeAnn Rimes.

For their time on the hit reality show, they were each given between $750,000 and $1.2 million.

“Ronan is a known face to Aussie audiences and has proven chemistry with the format, so it would be surprising if he wasn’t on a deal close to the million mark,” they said.

So, what about Kate Miller-Heidke, our only Aussie coach?

She has reportedly been given about half that, estimated between $500,000 and $600,000.

Kate Miller-Heidke was reportedly paid the least out of the coaches on The Voice Australia. (Credit: Getty)

Where have The Voice Australia coaches stayed?

Not only have their pay packages been revealed, but we also know where the coaches stayed during filming.

The 2025 season was filmed in March in Eveleigh in Sydney, with the semi-finals and grand finale taking place in early April.

Richard was put up in a stunning five-bedroom, five-bathroom mansion in Tamarama, reportedly worth $11 million.

“It’s like a boutique hotel,” a source said. “Richard came with his wife Daisy, and his team, so space was non-negotiable.”

Melanie stayed in a penthouse in Bondi.

“Bondi was a no-brainer for Mel,” an insider explained.

“She loves the beach lifestyle and being able to duck out for a swim or coffee in between filming.”

Kate, on the other hand, stayed in her two-bedroom terrace in Darlinghurst.

“Kate could have gone bigger, but that’s not her,” the insider said.

“She wanted somewhere familiar where she could stay grounded.”

