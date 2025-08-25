Guy Sebastian “desperate” to return to cushy coaching gig on The Voice

He sat in the famous red chair for six seasons, but in 2024, Guy Sebastian made the shock decision to leave his role as one of the coaches on The Voice Australia despite being a fan favourite.

Now, whispers are swirling that the Aussie singer-songwriter is regretting his decision to walk away from the show.

“When Guy quit The Voice, he said it was because he wanted to step out of his comfort zone and focus on his music,” reveals a TV spy.

“But someone probably should have reminded him to be careful what he wished for.”

The Voice‘s new judges for 2025 – Melanie C, Richard Marx, Kate Miller-Heidke and Ronan Keating. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Proving the grass isn’t always greener, the 43-year-old has faced a number of setbacks this year. From rupturing his Achilles to a disappointing turnout at one of his recent public appearances, it’s no wonder he wants back in on The Voice.

Despite his new album 100 Times Around the Sun debuting at number two on the ARIA charts, a meet and greet at a Darwin shopping centre earlier this month was underwhelming, with reports that organisers had expected a bigger turnout.

He has been playing for fewer fans lately. (Credit: Instagram)

Adding more fuel to rumours that the father of two is now thinking twice about his decision to ditch his TV gig, Guy jumped on Instagram last week to offer fans a personalised video message with every download purchase of his new album.

“Tell your friends,” the singer encouraged his 671,000 followers. He also recently shared a video of himself spruiking his new fragrance, Embrace, which retails for $49.99 at Chemist Warehouse.

Guy has been busy selling his music and fragrance. (Credit: Instagram)

Meanwhile, Guy previously admitted he was missing his time on The Voice and would find it hard to watch.

“I’ll see Ronan (Keating), who’s taken my spot, and I’ll be like, damn you little Irishman,” he told PerthNow.

Viewers are missing Guy, too.

“He was so much fun,” one fan wrote on Instagram.