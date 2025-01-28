The Voice Australia fans can rejoice because this year’s list of superstar coaches has been revealed.

Fans were left shocked and heartbroken in 2024 after Guy Sebastian said he would be leaving the reality singing series after six years as a coach. But thankfully for fans, his replacement will do a brilliant job filling in his iconic shoes!

With production commencing in February 2024 and Gold Logie winner Sonia Kruger returning to hosting duties – we are sure it will be a ripper of a season.

Who are The Voice Australia 2025 coaches?

Kate Miller-Heidke is returning to The Voice Australia. (Credit: Instagram)

Kate Miller-Heidke

Kate Miller-Heidke is the only coach who is returning this year after making her debut as a coach in 2024.

“I’m absolutely stoked to be coming back to The Singing Olympics aka The Voice this year,” she said.

You may recognise her hit single The Last Day On Earth from many Neighbours promos in 2009.

She has been nominated 17 times at the ARIA Music Awards. And in 2019, she did Australia proud at Eurovision with her performance of Zero Gravity.

Many might have also recognised her vocals as the Queen on the Masked Singer in 2020.

As for The Voice, she is keen to unearth great talents for her team and meet the new coaches.

Melanie C has been a coach on The Voice Kids in the UK and is ready to mentor Aussie artists. (Credit: Instagram)

Melanie C

The beloved Sporty Spice is familiar with turning her chair, as a former coach of The Voice Kids and a guest on The Voice in the UK.

The chart-topper is eager to mentor upcoming artists down under.

“I have always cherished my trips down under over the years, so to be there with such a super lineup of coaches in one of my favourite countries is a real honour,” she said.

Who knows? She might bring the energy of the Spice Girls to the show!

Ronan Keating is no stranger to being a coach. (Credit: Instagram)

Ronan Keating

Ronan Keating was a coach on season five of The Voice Australia in 2016, back when it was on Channel Nine, and will make his comeback with Channel Seven.

The singer joined The Voice Germany as a coach in 2023 but only lasted one season before revealing he wouldn’t be returning for the 2024 season as he would be touring.

He said it was going to be “really special” to join the show.

“I’ve had a love affair with Australia since I first set foot on Aussie shores nearly three decades ago, so I can’t wait to get back to the country where I also met and fell in love with my wife,” he said.

“A country that I now have family and feel right at home in.”

It is not just the personal connections that the former The X-Factor Australia judge was ready for.

“I’m sure we’re going to be spoilt with some amazing undiscovered voices and I can’t wait to see who’s going to go all the way on Team Ronan,” he said.

Richard Marx has a deep appreciation and love for Australia. (Credit: Getty)

Richard Marx

American singer-songwriter Richard Marx is ready to turn his chair in Australia and describes the nation as his home away from home.

“I’m really looking forward to being a coach on this new season of The Voice for a number of reasons,” the coach said.

“Primarily, I’m excited to have the opportunity to meet and nurture some truly talented singers.”

He won Song of the Year at the 2004 Grammy Awards for Dance with My Father and has written songs for artists such as Barbra Streisand, Hugh Jackman and former coach LeAnn Rimes.