Why is Australia in the Eurovision Song Contest? The surprising real reason revealed

The Eurovision Song Contest has been around for decades, but it was only recently that Australia was allowed to compete in the popular international singing contest.

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The country made its debut in the acclaimed singing competition in 2015, but has not yet produced a winning act, falling short in the finals every year.

This year, Delta Goodrem is hoping to secure Australia’s first ever win, but New Idea revealed that she could be snubbed due to feelings that Australia shouldn’t even be in Eurovision.

“There is a strong feeling that some would prefer to keep the trophy on the continent,” our source dished. “They want a winner with history, not a girl from Sydney who’s doing it better than they are.”

So, why is Australia in the Eurovision song contest?

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Scroll on to find out.

Delta Goodrem is representing Australia in Eurovision this year. (Credit: Getty)

What is Eurovision?

The Eurovision Song Contest, known simply as Eurovision, is a popular annual international singing competition.

Every year, the eligible competing countries send one representative to perform one original song. At the end of the finale, one singer (and one country) is declared the winner.

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Eurovision is the biggest and most-broadcasted non-sports TV event – hundreds of millions of viewers around the world tune in to the program. It’s even spawned other series such as Junior Eurovision and Eurovision Asia.

While up-and-coming singers may be chosen to represent their country, established artists may also compete.

The contest has also launched the careers of a few great pop acts; past winners include the likes of ABBA and Celine Dion.

Whe n is Eurovision?

Eurovision is broadcast on TV in Australia and around the world in May every year. There are three parts to the broadcast: the first semi-final, the second semi-final, and the grand finale.

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This year, the first semi-final will air on Tuesday, May 12, followed by the second semi-final on Thursday, May 14. All the action will conclude at the grand final on Saturday, May 16.

The competition takes place in the country of the previous victors, so this year, it will be broadcast live from Vienna in Austria, after singer JJ took the 2025 crown.

Why is Australia included in Eurovision?

Even before Australia was invited to participate in 2015, Eurovision was already a big thing in Australia.

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It was first broadcast by SBS in 1983, and the network continued to air it every year up until today. Local hosts have been providing commentary for the program since 2001, and Australia was even given its own commentator booth in 2012.

Australians have even competed in the show but while representing other countries, such as Olivia Newton-John in 1974 for the United Kingdom and Anja Nissen in 2017 for Denmark.

In 2013, Australia was allowed a pre-recorded presentation, and the following year, Jessica Mauboy was chosen to do a non-competing interval performance with the song “Sea of Flags”.

But things changed drastically in 2015. For the 60th anniversary broadcast with the theme “Building Bridges”, Australia was invited to compete for the first time, with representative Guy Sebastian heading straight to the finals and making it to the top 10.

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Since then, Australia has been competing every year, and our participation has been confirmed until 2023.

Australia is allowed to compete thanks to its long-term broadcasting of the contest by SBS and the country’s high popularity. Australia is the only country outside of the European Broadcasting Area (EBA) to compete to date.

While other non-European countries have competed, they are all technically within or border the EBA, or are members of the European Broadcasting Union, which organise the competition.

Dami Im is known for achieving the highest Eurovision score for Australia in 2016. (Credit: Eurovision)

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How many times has Australia participated in Eurovision?

Australia has been an eligible competing country in Eurovision since 2015. Australia has made it to the top 10 five times in the last 10 years, including a second-place finish in 2016.

However, the country has had less luck in recent years, failing to qualify three times.

See all their entries and results below:

2015

Contestant: Guy Sebastian

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Song: “Tonight Again”

Results: 5th place (196 points)

2016

Contestant: Dani Im

Song: “Sound of Silence”

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Results: 2nd place (511 points)

2017

Contestant: Isaiah

Song: “Don’t Come Easy”

Results: 9th place (173 points)

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2018

Contestant: Jessica Mauboy

Song: “We Got Love”

Results: 20th place (99 points)

Jessica Mauboy has represented the country before. (Credit: Getty)

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2019

Contestant: Kate Miller-Heidke

Song: “Zero Gravity”

Results: 9th place (284 points)

2020 Contestant: Montaigne Song: “Don’t Break Me” Results: Contest cancelled due to Covid 2021 Contestant: Montaigne Song: “Technicolour” Results: Failed to qualify for final 2022 Contestant: Sheldon Riley Song: “Not The Same” Results: 15th place (125 points) 2023 Contestant: Voyager Song: “Promise” Results: 9th place (151 points) 2024 Contestant: Electric Fields Song: “One Milkali (One Blood)” Results: Failed to qualify for final 2025 Contestant: Go-Jo Song: “Millkshake Man” Results: Failed to qualify for final 2026 Contestant: Delta Goodrem Song: “Eclipse” Results: TBC

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Will Delta have what it takes to win? (Credit: Facebook)

How Is Australia’s Eurovision singer and song chosen?

Prior to 2019, Australia’s Eurovision contestant and song were chosen by SBS.

In 2019, SBS announced that it would be holding a Eurovision – Australia Decides competition in Gold Coast where Aussies could actually vote for the song and singer they’d like to represent the country at Eurovision.

This is how Kate Miller-Heidke and “Zero Gravity” were chosen for the 2019 Eurovision competition, and the rule has continued ever since.

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Can Australia win Eurovision?

Yes! Australia can win. Traditionally, the winning country hosts the next edition of Eurovision. However, in the event that Australia wins, the contest would be co-hosted by a country within the European Broadcasting Union.

Delta Goodrem has been considered a strong contender for the final and has been named a top-five favourite to win this year, with high expectations for both public and jury votes.

However, New Idea has learnt that Delta is facing an “uphill battle” because Australia doesn’t technically fall in the European Broadcasting Area.

Sources have claimed that there is an “unspoken rule” among the contest’s high-ranking bosses that, while Australia is a beloved guest, a win is not desired.

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“They love the Aussie energy, but they are terrified of the drama of Australia having to pick a host country,” a source reveals.

“It creates a massive power struggle behind the scenes about which European nation gets the gig. It’s a case of ‘you can play, but you can’t win’.”

So, will Delta have what it takes to win? You’ll have to watch to find out!