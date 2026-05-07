EXCLUSIVE: Is this the REAL reason Delta Goodrem could be snubbed of Eurovision win?

NEED TO KNOW Delta Goodrem will represent Australia at the Eurovision Song Contest with her song Eclipse.

will represent Australia at the with her song Eclipse. Celebrating its 70th year, Vienna is hosting the international song competition, which Australia has yet to win.

has yet to win. Insiders say there’s an “unspoken rule” among the contest’s high-ranking bosses that the trophy should be won by a European country.

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The neon lights of Vienna should be shining bright for our Delta Goodrem. But behind the scenes of this week’s Eurovision Song Contest, a dark cloud is looming.

While Delta’s power ballad Eclipse appears the song to beat, sources close to the star say there’s growing fears “she is walking into a political minefield”.

The scandal rocking the arena and possibly preventing a historic Aussie Eurovision win? Euro-snobbery!

Despite Australia being a Eurovision fan favourite for more than a decade, whispers are reaching fever pitch that some within the professional juries may be hesitant to back a Delta victory simply because of her roots.

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Fans and experts have given ‘Eclipse’ the thumps up. (Credit: Getty)

“She’s a little too perfect,” say our insider.

They claim that, because Australia isn’t technically “part of the European neighbourhood”, and lacks the centuries of political alliances that see competitors swapping top marks, “Delta is facing an uphill battle.”

“It’s a bit of a Mean Girls situation,” the insider continues.

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“The experts likely know Delta is the best vocalist in the race, but the politics are tricky.

“There is a strong feeling that some would prefer to keep the trophy on the continent. They want a winner with history, not a girl from Sydney who’s doing it better than they are.”

It’s not the only concern for the ‘Born to Try’ singer. Sources say there is an “unspoken rule” among the contest’s high-ranking bosses that, while Australia is a beloved guest, we are never actually meant to

take home the coveted solid glass microphone.

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Delta received a warm welcome to Vienna. (Credit: Instagram)

While it’s well known the contest would never be held Down Under, insiders claim the real headache is the political drama of a winner having to “hand over” the hosting duties to another nation.

“They love the Aussie energy, but they are terrified of the drama of Australia having to pick a host country,” a source reveals. “It creates a massive power struggle behind the scenes about which European nation gets the gig. It’s a case of ‘you can play, but you can’t win’.”

History shows that at Eurovision, the best song doesn’t always emerge triumphant. Instead, the perfect storm of politics often takes over.

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Fans still point to controversial years, like Azerbaijan’s 2011 win which was dogged by talk of tactical voting, or Ukraine’s 2022 victory, which many pundits claimed was a show of European solidarity rather than just a musical win.

Delta drummed up support in Vienna. (Credit: Instagram)

Even last year, fans were outraged when Finland’s Käärijä won the massive public vote but lost the trophy to Sweden’s Loreen because of the professional jury’s decision.

Although Delta entered this week’s countdown to the finals still dominating the public polls, the fear is a repeat performance – the people want our Delta, but the experts might have other ideas.

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Win or lose – or shut-out – Delta, 41, is just happy that she’s been invited to the party and is getting to show the world what she can do. Upon arriving in Vienna ahead of the contest, she was sending out positive vibes only, saying she was “beyond excited to be here”.

Delta will take to the stage for the semi-finals from May 12-14, while the grand final will take place on May 16, 2026.