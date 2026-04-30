EXCLUSIVE: Spoiler alert! The Block’s VERY risky move with 2026 house designs

Chatter has already been swirling about the 2026 series of The Block, with viewers eager to know what to expect from the Mount Eliza lots.

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Now, New Idea can reveal exactly what the completed 2026 houses will look like, and it’s safe to say, they are going in a new direction.

With construction well underway, signage at the Mornington Peninsula lots show what the houses will look like, and it’s a very modern look.

Front and centre will be a large square garage, with the property lying sunken on an incline behind, which will be accessed by stairs.

Signs at The Block’s Mount Eliza lot show what the completed houses will look like (house five is pictured). (Credit: Media Mode)

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There will be a front garden and pathway leading down to the front door, while it appears the living areas will feature large glass doors.

Peaking up behind the garage is also a flat-roofed square structure with little windows shown, though there are two large panels down one side.

The modern designs have raised eyebrows, with insiders saying the decision to go for such unique designs is a “surprising” choice.

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The Block has purchased a whopping eight lots on a complex of 10, and they had already raised eyebrows for their close proximity to one another.

There are whispers that the narrow and closely packed lots won’t scream luxury as the designs no doubt hope to provide.

The designs have been branded a “risky” move with fears the houses won’t sell at auction, after two homes passed in on the 2025 series.

Channel Nine has purchased six lots in Mount Eliza. (Credit: New Idea)

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In fact, the final two Block properties in Daylesford – designed by Emma and Ben, and Han and Can – still haven’t sold.

Despite this, insiders told New Idea that the 2026 series is shaping up to be the most premium yet, with reserve prices tipped to soar past the 2025 series, which were set at a huge $2.99 million.

“This isn’t the return to relatable renos fans hoped for,” one production insider revealed.

“There was a push to go back to the suburban roots of the show, but the network wants spectacle and Mt Eliza delivers that price tag.”

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And one thing’s for certain, the modern, high-end designs on Mount Eliza certainly prove the show’s only getting bigger!