The Block 2025 Auction Results: See what each property sold for

The auction results for The Block 2025 are officially in!

After twelve weeks of blood, sweat, and tears, our blockheads have long awaited the day they would see the fruits of their labour, aka the life-changing prize money they hoped to win following their time on the renovation reality show.

In 2024, it was Sydney sisters Maddy and Charlotte who took home the top prize after they sold their Phillip Island property for $3.5 million to billionaire businessman Adrian Portelli, netting themselves a cool $1.65 million in the process. A year later for season 21, Britt and Taz then followed in their footsteps.

Auction by auction, scroll on to see the final sale prices for each house on The Block 2025.

The Block 2025 Auction Results

