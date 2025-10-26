  •  
The Block 2025 Auction Results: See what each property sold for

Going, going, GONE!
The auction results for The Block 2025 are officially in!

After twelve weeks of blood, sweat, and tears, our blockheads have long awaited the day they would see the fruits of their labour, aka the life-changing prize money they hoped to win following their time on the renovation reality show.

In 2024, it was Sydney sisters Maddy and Charlotte who took home the top prize after they sold their Phillip Island property for $3.5 million to billionaire businessman Adrian Portelli, netting themselves a cool $1.65 million in the process. A year later for season 21, Britt and Taz then followed in their footsteps.

Auction by auction, scroll on to see the final sale prices for each house on The Block 2025.

The Block 2025 Auction Results

britt and taz the block
(Credit: Channel Nine)

House 3: Britt and Taz

Auction Order: 1

Reserve: $2.99m

Winning bid: $3.410m

Total profit: $420,000 (+ $100,000 for winning)

robby mat the block 2025
(Credit: Channel Nine)

House 5: Robby and Mat

Auction Order: 2

Reserve: $2.99m

Winning bid: $3,099,000.1

Total profit: $109,000.10

emma and ben the block
(Credit: Channel Nine)

House 1: Emma and Ben

Auction Order: 3

Reserve: $2.99m

Winning bid: Property passed in

Total profit: N/A

sonny and alicia the block 2025 auction
(Credit: Channel Nine)

House 4: Sonny and Alicia

Auction Order: 4

Reserve: $2.94m

Winning bid: $3.06m

Total profit: $120,000

the block 2025 auction han and can
(Credit: Channel Nine)

House 2: Han and Can

Auction Order: 5

Reserve: $2.99m

Winning bid: Property passed in

Total profit: N/A

