Where are all of The Block winners now?

Since the inception of The Block back in 2003, the lives of many couples have been changed forever after walking away with a win on the hit renovation show.
Several marriages, babies, more renovations, and job losses later, New Idea are taking a look at where the couples who walked away with big winnings.
Maddy and Charlotte
2024
They made history as the youngest-ever winners of The Block, and also took home $1.65 million in price money.
Even though they entered halfway through the competition, they walked out on a high!
As for what they’re up to now?
The sisters still renovate and even have their own YouTube channel The Challenge House, where they renovate a house in 13 weeks.
After the competition, their house-flipping business took off.
Steph and Gian
2023
Steph and Gian became the highest-earning winners of The Block with $1.75 million.
Since winning the competition, they have been busy with their homewares brand Japandi Estate, and sold the home that featured in their audition tape.
But that’s not all.
In June, they announced that they were expecting their first child.
“I can’t wait to meet the mini you ✨✨,” they wrote on Instagram on June 2.
In a sweet gender reveal, they announced they are having a girl.
Omar and Oz
2022
These best mates from Sydney pocketed $1,586,666.66. Why such a specific number?
That’s because Danny Wallis went up against Adrian Portelli, who was then a first-time bidder.
They also announced that they planned to donate a portion of their winnings to a charity.
While they have kept things under wraps after they won, they did return to the show in 2024 for an All Stars episode.
Oz is also a father to four boys, and Omar has two children.
Mitch and Mark
2021
After placing fifth in the 2019 season, the couple decided to throw their hat in the ring once again.
They were in total shock when they won the largest sum over reserve out of all their competitors when they sold their home for $4,044,44, which amounted to a profit of $644,444. This didn’t even include the $100,000 prize!
“We never had expectations or even hopes for that amount,” they said at the time. “This changes our lives as we’ve got a mortgage that we can’t jump over, but with this prize we can take a great leap at it now”.
After the show, they bought a home in Newport in 2019 for $1.7 million. They then sold it in 2025. While they initially pulled it from auction, according to Domain, it was listed for $3.89 million.
Their latest purchase? A penthouse in Brighton Le Sands in Sydney.
The pair also hosted Location, Location, Location on Channel 10, where they helped hopeful homeowners find their forever home.
Tam and Jimmy
2020
Tam and Jimmy were part of one of the biggest scandals to ever rock The Block.
The saga started when their Brighton home sold for $4.256 million at auction, winning them first prize and smashing its reserve of $3.29 million. But the Queensland couple’s happily ever after was short-lived.
Jimmy and Tam were infamously duped by Emese Fajk – an alleged “con woman” who placed the winning bid on their house but then failed to pay up.
After eight months of stress and uncertainty, the couple’s renovated Palm Springs-inspired home was purchased by a legitimate buyer for $4 million – a $256,000 discount on the original sale price.
Nearly two years on from the scandal, Jimmy and Tam are living comfortably in Byron Bay with their daughter.
“Prior to The Block we were renting in Brisbane without any sort of sight of owning our home within the next five to ten years,” Jimmy told our sister publication Now To Love.
“It’s enabled us to actually buy our house outright and mortgage-free. And we’ve still got money in the bank as well to help us get our businesses off the ground and live life quite comfortably and not have those pressures.”
“We still have those pressures. We don’t know life without pressure. But not having that financial pressure is massive.”
They also filmed a web series called Let’s Build a Wide Span Shed with Jimmy and Tam while building their own property in Pomona, Queensland.
Tess and Luke
2019
Cairns couple Tess and Luke Struber pocketed a huge $730,000 when their St Kilda terrace sold for $3.62 million, making them the winners of The Block 2019.
Three years on from their win, the couple said their lives went back to normal “pretty quickly”.
“We live a really nice, calm and quiet life in Cairns and every so often we get noticed by someone and it’s really lovely to be congratulated and recognised for the hard work,” they previously said.
“We love meeting new people and The Block has definitely made that happen for us. We have had some amazing work opportunities that have taken us to different cities and experienced things that we never would have before.”
The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Cleo Sophia, in 2021.
“Our baby girl Cleo Sophia Struber, born 21/4 at 6:30pm, named after her great grandmother, Cleopha,” the couple shared on Instagram after her birth.
Tess later gushed over Luke, praising him for being by her side during labour.
“There are no words. I fell in-love with Luke all over again on the 21/4. There is no way I would have been able to get through this day without him,” Tess wrote.
Since their time on the show, the couple have put their newfound real estate skills to the test.
While still buzzing from their life-changing auction on The Block, the couple sold their Cairns home shortly after the show wrapped.
Tess and Luke bought an un-renovated, three-bedroom weatherboard house in Manunda for $269,000 in October 2014.
Having given the property a full makeover, they sold it in November 2019 for $410,000.
They also welcomed their son Mack in 2024.
Hayden and Zara
2018
2018 winners Hayden and Sara walked away with $645,000 in prize money after their apartment fetched $3,020,000 at auction.
The couple already owned a property in the NSW Illawarra region and ended up putting their entire winnings towards construction on the home.
In February 2020, the couple sold their North Bondi apartment for $1,225,000.
In May 2019, Sara and Hayden welcomed their second child, a boy named Lawson Jet.
But flight attendant Sara and construction company worker Hayden have also faced their fair share of setbacks after their triumph on The Block, both having lost their jobs due to the COVID pandemic.
In March 2021 when the virus swept the world, the couple were left with no source of income.
Almost a year after being laid off, Sara was back in the skies in January this year working as a Virgin Australia flight attendant.
The mother-of-two, donning her uniform, proudly posed next to a Virgin sign at the airport, captioning her post: “Hey Big Red, I’m back.”
“It has been a very sad several months in the world of aviation, with friends all over the world in different airlines, each one of their airlines slowly succumbing to Covid,” she said at the time.
“It’s been very upsetting and at one point I actually thought the same about our airline but with a little luck we are managing to survive.”
Elyse and Josh
2017
Tradie Josh Barker and his model girlfriend Elyse Knowles took out The Block back in 2017 with a whopping prize money of $547,000.
The competition’s youngest couple were the first auction starting with a reserve of $2.62 million.
The house sold to radio host and comedian Dave ‘Hughesy’ Hughes for $3,067,000, with Josh and Elyse making a profit of $447,000.
The pair wasted no time in cashing in on their renovation skills and launched building and design company J&E Projects the following year.
“J&E Projects is a Byron Bay-based construction group focusing on the delivery of architecturally unique, highly specified single residences, multi residential and commercial fit-outs in both Byron Bay and Melbourne,” the couple said of their company.
Josh, who still works as a tradie, and Elyse, whose modelling career has soared since the show, ditched their city life in Melbourne and relocated to sunny Byron Bay in early 2019, where they eventually got engaged.
“Change can bring opportunity, fresh beginnings and a new perspective. It challenges you to go out and meet new people, find new habits and just live your life in a slightly different way. It’s refreshing and very liberating,” Elyse said of their move.
In March 2022, the couple welcomed their first child together, their son Sunny.
“Sunny is growing into such a little dude now. He’s so alert and fun, he’s loving, full of smiles and he is so cuddly. I could smooch him all day long,” the Myer ambassador gushed to WHO.
They also welcomed Zaii in 2023, and their daughter Java, in December 2024.
Will and Karlie
2016
Will and Karlie, who were just 25 when they competed on The Block, took out the competition after selling their apartment for $2,600,000 – a whopping $715,000 over their reserve.
The couple pocketed a further $100,000 prize from Channel Nine.
Soon after pocketing their winnings, the Queenslanders married and spent their blissful honeymoon in New Zealand.
In December 2020, Will and Karlie put their Queensland home in Rochedale South on the market after it underwent a full renovation.
“Our first home is now for sale! This is no Block masterpiece however it is filled with some pretty incredible memories!” the couple shared on social media at the time.
“Let’s hope the new owners can fill this home with some pretty amazing memories also.”
Since their successful stint on The Block, the couple have welcomed their first child, daughter Indigo.
“We are the happiest parents and think we are punching well above our weight with how gorgeous this girl is,” they wrote on Instagram in August 2020 after Indigo’s birth.
The family also have their fur-baby, Rosie.
Dean and Shay
2015
Dean and Shay pocketed $655,000, along with the $100,000 prize, during the Blockatgon season.
“I was like, ‘what is happening?’ [Host] Scotty [Cam] and Dean were getting excited – it was intense,” Shay said at the time.
“In fact, when we found out our reserve we were a little bit nervous, but we knew that our apartment was fantastic.”
The high school sweethearts are also the proud parents of Everly, Vinnie, and Mo.
In 2021, they decided to do The Big Lap in 12 months in their Jayco van.
The couple also share their travels and renovations on Instagram.
Darren and Deanne
2015 (Triple Threat 2015)
At the time, Darren and Deanne broke a record when they won $935,000 above the reserve.
They first competed in the The Block: Glasshouse the year before, where they only pocketed $10,000.
In 2019, they split.
“We kind of gathered ourselves and thought. ‘Let’s have another crack’, and this time hopefully have a more happier ending,” Deanne shared at the time to the Herald Sun.
Shannon and Simon
2014
The brothers won $435,000 and then went on to start their own construction business.
Through their business, they have completed a variety of commercial and residential projects.
Simon has also renovated a Palm Springs-inspired renovation in their Coffs Harbour property.
Shannon also renovated his home in Sydney.
Steve and Chantelle
2014 (Fans vs Favourites)
Returning to the show, Steve and Chantelle were determined to win.
While they didn’t win a single challenge, they did end up taking out the competition. Their Albert Park apartment sold for $2.47 million, which meant they won $736,000.
While they competed as a couple, they split after the show.
Chantelle founded Ford Millinery, which specialises in hand-crafted fascinators, hats and head pieces, and then launched Ford Bridal.
Steve made a surprise return to the show in 2019.
Alisa and Lysandra
2013
Alisa and Lysandra won the show in 2013, winning $395,000, before they returned for the Fans vs Favourites season a year later.
The interior designers specialise in bespoke residential and commercial projects.
They also created The Design Duo Series, which focuses on multi-million dollar projects.
Twins Alisa and Lysandra, who went on to compete again in The Block: Fans vs Faves in 2014, won the 2013 season of the show.
They also founded al.ive body, which is a line of natural hand and body products, which contestants have used on the show to style their homes.
Phil and Amity
2013 (All Stars)
Phil and Amity pocketed $395,000 for their property.
Their return marked 10 years since they competed in 2003.
Brad and Lara
2012
The auction of their property in South Melbourne meant they won $606,000.
After the show, they kept renovating!
The couple spent time renovating their property in Byron Bay.
Polly and Waz
2011
The couple earned a $115,000 profit back in 2011
They have since become parents.
In 2016, their son Hudson came into the world, followed by their daughter Scotland in 2017.
She previously said she suffered from postpartum depression during her first birth, but the second was easier.
John and Neisha
2010
Back in 2010, John and Neisha won $305,000.
They also have two kids and live in Southern Sydney.
Neisha also owns the Stepping Early Learning Centre, which featured on the show.
Dr Andrew and Jamie
2004
The couple took home $178,000.
Since the show, the emergency doctor has appeared on The Project, Studio 10, Breakfast on Channel 10, The Living Room, National Medical Editor and Pointless. He also starred in Offspring in 2011.
Adam and Fiona
2003
In the very first season of The Block, Fiona and Adam won $256,000.
Their daughters Shylah and Aria did not know much about their fame, but the couple told our sister publication Woman’s Day, that they still get recognised.
“We asked if they knew we had been on the show, and they thought we were joking,” Fiona explained.
“So we got out the old DVD and they loved it. But you know what? They lost interest before the end when we actually won!”
The mother-of-two runs a cosmetic laser beauty business and Adam works in works in design and project management.
