Where are all of The Block winners now?

Cairns couple Tess and Luke Struber pocketed a huge $730,000 when their St Kilda terrace sold for $3.62 million, making them the winners of The Block 2019.

Three years on from their win, the couple said their lives went back to normal “pretty quickly”.

“We live a really nice, calm and quiet life in Cairns and every so often we get noticed by someone and it’s really lovely to be congratulated and recognised for the hard work,” they previously said.

“We love meeting new people and The Block has definitely made that happen for us. We have had some amazing work opportunities that have taken us to different cities and experienced things that we never would have before.”

The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Cleo Sophia, in 2021.

“Our baby girl Cleo Sophia Struber, born 21/4 at 6:30pm, named after her great grandmother, Cleopha,” the couple shared on Instagram after her birth.

Tess later gushed over Luke, praising him for being by her side during labour.

“There are no words. I fell in-love with Luke all over again on the 21/4. There is no way I would have been able to get through this day without him,” Tess wrote.

Since their time on the show, the couple have put their newfound real estate skills to the test.

While still buzzing from their life-changing auction on The Block, the couple sold their Cairns home shortly after the show wrapped.

Tess and Luke bought an un-renovated, three-bedroom weatherboard house in Manunda for $269,000 in October 2014.

Having given the property a full makeover, they sold it in November 2019 for $410,000.

They also welcomed their son Mack in 2024.