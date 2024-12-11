Elyse Knowles & Josh Barker celebrate arrival of third child

The Block 2017 winners Elyse Knowles and Josh Barker have confirmed that they have welcomed their third child, a beautiful baby girl into the world.

Taking to Instagram on December 11th, Elyse shared a video of her sons Sunny, 3, and Zaii, 1 snuggled up in bed alongside their newborn sister who was born on December 5th.

“The boys with their baby sister Java,” the mother-of-three captioned the sweet post.

The fan favourite couple first confirmed they were expecting once more via Instagram on June 12th, where they shared several happy snaps of their family holiday in Fiji that showed Elyse posing with a very prominent baby bump alongside her sons Sunny, 3, and Zaii, 1.

“The boys are excited for another brother or sister 🙏🏼,” Elyse captioned the post at the time.

The announcement came at a special milestone for the season 13 winners and was made one year after Elyse gave birth to the couple’s second child, Zaii.

Elyse and Josh welcomed their first child Sunny in February 2021, shortly after they confirmed they had become engaged. The pair have been together for a decade.

While a date for the wedding has not been set, we are sure all three children will have a starring role!

The family has resided in Byron Bay since 2019 after relocating from Melbourne for a quieter life. In May 2020 they purchased a $2.3 million beachhouse which they extensively renovated and still live in to this day.

After shooting to fame on The Block – and ultimately winning thanks to a $3.067 bid made by Dave ‘Hughesy’ Hughes at auction – the couple also founded J&E Projects.

On their website, they describe their business as being a design and construction company “aimed at those who aspire to build a home or a commercial space that reflects their lifestyle, their values, and their individual style.”