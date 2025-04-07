After weeks of heartfelt performances and battling for the top spot, Marshall Hamburger has been named the winner of Australian Idol for 2025.

Along with taking home the title, Marshall has also won $100,000 in prize money and an exclusive recording package with Hive Sound Studios.

In disbelief about his win, he said he was ready to continue his musical journey.

“Thank you Australia, thank you so much, you’re gonna hear a lot from me in the future, I’ll be out there,” the 19-year-old said.

Marshall Hamburger is the Australian Idol winner for 2025. (Credit: Channel Seven)

The passionate gamer from the Sunshine Coast was in the final two with 17-year-old rocker Iilysh Retallick.

“You showed me who you are… you’re a bloody good person. Never stop being you, you’re a genius and you’re an Idol to me and Australia no matter what happens,” she said before the winner was announced.

Before his name was called, Kyle praised him for his kindness and humility, and that all the crew members had nothing but positive things to say about him. “Never lose that,” he said.

To cap off his time on the singing show, he had a full-circle moment and performed his audition song Every Little Thing She Does is Magic. The night before, he was joined by legend Leo Sayer for a special performance.

Iilysh Retallick, Marshall Hamburger, and Gisella Colletti were this year’s Australian Idol 2025 grand finalists. (Credit: Channel Seven)



Throughout his time on Idol, he has brought charisma and positivity to all of his performances.

During the show, he wowed everyone with his renditions of Higher Love, Beautiful Things, As the Days Go By, Benny and the Jets, and Hip to be Square.

We can’t wait to see what he does next!

Stay tuned for our exclusive interview.