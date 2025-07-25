The REAL reason Sonny and Alicia signed up for The Block

They were devastated when they just missed out on a spot for the Phillip Island season of the hit reality show. So, Sonny and Alicia have plans to really make a lasting impression on The Block – and they’re not afraid to get their hands dirty.

“I was really upset last year that we just missed out so when we got the call to say we were in it was an amazing feeling,” Alicia says.

Described as a charismatic couple from Queensland, the duo renovated their own family home and granny flat prior to competing on the show.

“We are by no means epic renovators, but not completely green,” Sonny explains.

They’re also set to be this season’s resident social butterflies with Alicia telling New Idea that they both worked really hard to build connections with the other blockheads.

“If it meant cooking dinner and having everyone over on a Sunday, you know, I was happy to do that.”

Sonny and Alicia aren’t afraid to get their hands dirty. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Who are Sonny and Alicia?

With their bright personalities it’s no surprise Sonny and Alicia reside on the sunny Gold Coast.

Sonny, 44, has worked as a plumber for the last 25 years and lives a very active lifestyle. He loves swimming and playing touch football. Meanwhile, Alicia, 42, is a dental practice manager with some bite.

“If something is bothering me, I will say it,” she says of her straightforward attitude.

Sonny and Alicia are ready to join The Block! (Credit: Channel Nine)

How did Sonny and Alicia meet and how long have they been together?

“We have been together for 14 years (married for 10) so we are rock solid,” Alicia says. ” We know each other inside and out so we each know when to push or pull the other.”

Sonny and Alicia also share three kids together – daughter Aria, 12, and sons Boston, 11, and Koa, 8.

As to why they really decided to sign up for the show?

“It’s our favourite show to watch as a family,” Sonny tells us.

Alicia adds: “Finally our kids are at an age where we felt comfortable enough to leave them for the time period so we thought why not? We’d love to have a crack and show our kids that mum and dad can do hard things too and that we are still learning. This is all for them!

The couple admit they have grand family plans if they win.

“If we were fortunate enough to win The Block we’d pay it straight off our home loan. It would make a world of difference to our whole family,” Alicia says.

“We’d also love to take the kids to Disneyland! Nothing like making life time memories with your kids.”