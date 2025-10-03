Fears The Block’s Sonny and Alicia won’t sell their home as they hit back at bullying

Sonny and Alicia have been raising eyebrows during this season of The Block, and have repeatedly been called out for their attitude.

They are currently preparing House 4 for auction, but there have been fears that they might struggle to sell the property because of their on-screen portrayal.

Amid the criticism, the Gold Coast couple have now issued a rare statement addressing unkind fans.

“We don’t want online bullies and trolls to sour our and our fellow Blockheads’ wonderful experience on The Block,” they wrote on Instagram on October 2.

Sonny and Alicia have had enough of the trolling they have experienced. (Credit: These images were originally published on nine.com.au/TheBlock.)

“We’re riding a roller coaster of emotions, and we’re all so much more than our opinions.

“We welcome and help all. We also offer emotional and physical support to our mates. We are the ‘mum and dad’ of The Block.

“We help with trades, advice, or a shoulder to cry on. People online need to be just as kind.”

Throughout the season, Sonny and Alicia have been slammed for their behaviour.

Sonny and Alicia have been slammed by The Block fans. (Credit: These images were originally published on nine.com.au/TheBlock.)

What have fans been saying about Sonny and Alicia?

It has become so intense that fans don’t think their home is going to sell at the upcoming auction.

“Do they all forget that people are watching this, people who will spend their hard-earned money on buying these houses, which the profit goes directly to the contestants,” one fan vented on Reddit.

Once again, the team that earns the highest amount of money above the reserve price will also pocket $100,000 in additional prize money.

Another fan said a team’s portrayal can influence how much they earn.

One even referenced when Adrian Portelli spent an exorbitant amount on Steph and Gian’s home in 2023, where they pocketed a $1.65 million reserve.

Last year, he also bought all five properties on Phillip Island. He spent the most on Maddy and Charlotte’s, earning them a $1.55 million reserve.

In comparison, Kylie and Brad, who came last, took home less than half ($650,000).

Even though he is not on board this year and jumped ship to Channel Seven, a team’s portrayal can possibly make all the difference.

Fans worry that their portrayal on The Block will cost them at the auction. (Credit: These images were originally published on nine.com.au/TheBlock.)

What do Sonny and Alicia think about their portrayal on The Block?

Before they released their statement, Alicia told Yahoo Lifestyle! that it was hard to see all of the hateful comments.

“I’m not going to sugarcoat it, I had a really bad week last week. I really struggled, and it was really rough,” she said.

“Sometimes I feel like because Britt and Taz have this nice edit and Emma and Ben are just the happy couple that can do no wrong, the hate’s got to go somewhere.

“I think because I’m a stronger personality who’s not afraid to voice how I feel, rather than shutting it down and just pretending and talking about things behind people’s backs or just not saying it at all, I feel like the trolls feel like that that’s okay, that they can just come and say whatever they want to me and think that I’m this nasty person when I’m not. I’m not a nasty person.”

While she said it was hard, the couple also said they were “very happy” with how they are coming across.

Sonny and Alicia are happy with how they are coming across on The Block. (Credit: These images were originally published on nine.com.au/TheBlock.) (Credit: These images were originally published on nine.com.au/TheBlock.)

“We’re 100 per cent ourselves, and we went in saying we would always speak our truth,“ she explained.

“We know that not everyone is going to agree with us and how we go about things, but we’re the type of people who will say it to your face.”

Sonny said it would not be as interesting if there were multiple couples being nice, hence their portrayal.

“It’s conducive to have a couple who were not controversial, but they spoke their mind,” he said.

“If they showed us being nice all the time, they wouldn’t have time for anyone else.

“We get why some of those nice bits aren’t played; we’re fine with that. It’s just hard when you’re looking at publications or the general loud minority who like to pick on my wife; that’s probably the biggest challenge.”

While comments have been negative online, they told the publication that all of the in-person interactions have been positive.

