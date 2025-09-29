The Block’s Dan and Dani heartbroken as painting in tribute of their late daughter is stolen from gallery

TRIGGER WARNING: This article discusses infant loss and infant death. If you find any of these topics distressing, please contact SANDS on 1300 308 307.

Advertisement

Dan Reilley and Dani Wales have shared their heartbreak after a painting in honour of their late daughter, Billie, was stolen.

The Block couple took to Instagram on Sunday to share the devastating news with their followers, revealing that the Studio Gallery Cheltenham in Melbourne had been broken into.

The gallery was housing a $23,000 painting donated by artist Kerry Armstrong, which honoured Dan and Dani’s late daughter Billie, who died just 10 days after her birth in December 2024.

The artwork was going to be sold to raise money for the neonatal intensive care unit at The Royal Women’s Hospital. The donation will still go ahead with the insurance funds.

Advertisement

Dan Reilly and Dani Wales have confirmed a painting in honour of their daughter, Billie, has been stolen. (Credit: Instagram)

Artist and gallery owner Kerry is offering a substantial reward for anyone with information that leads to the painting’s safe return.

“It’s broken all of our hearts, I would love to get the plea out there for that piece to be returned,” she exclusively told New Idea.

“Dan and Dani have been through enough already.”

Advertisement

Foreman Dan and his partner, Dani, have shared their devastation over the poignant painting being stolen in an emotional Instagram post.

“In the most unthinkable news, @studiogallerygroup Cheltenham Gallery was robbed this morning — and ‘I Am Love’, @kerryarmstrongart’s beautiful dedication to our daughter Billie, was stolen along with other high-value works,” they wrote in an Instagram statement.

“This piece was extra special as 100% of its sale was to be donated to @theroyalwomens NICU. While the works are insured and the donation will still go ahead, it doesn’t make up for the loss of the artwork itself and the deep meaning it holds for us.

Advertisement

A painting worth $23,000 which was set to raise money for The Royal Women’s Hospital was stolen from Studio Gallery Cheltenham. (Credit: Instagram)

“I honestly have no words. It was meant to find a home with someone who truly loved it… instead, who knows where it will end up now.

“A reward is being offered by @kerryarmstrongart for information leading to the recovery of the work, so if you happen to spot this piece online or anywhere out in the world, please reach out to the police straight away.”

Victoria Police confirmed an investigation is underway after two offenders broke into the gallery on September 27 and stole two artworks worth around $46,000.

Advertisement

“Moorabbin Crime Investigation Unit detectives are investigating a commercial burglary in Cheltenham on 27 September,” they said in a statement.

“It is understood two offenders forced entry to the art gallery on Dissik Street just after 3am.

“Once inside, they stole two artworks worth approximately $23,000 each before fleeing in a white utility.

Advertisement

“The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit an online confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.”

Dan and Dani devastatingly took to Instagram on December 20, 2024, to confirm their newborn daughter, Billie, had passed away.

In a statement posted to both of their Instagram accounts, the couple revealed that Billie was born on December 8 and died on December 18.

“It is with insurmountable grief that we share the news that our daughter Billie, has passed on from this life and into the next at just 10 days young,” they wrote.

Advertisement

Their daughter, Billie, passed away on December 18, 2024, when she was 10 days old. (Credit: Instagram)

“In Billie’s short time in this world, she taught us an intensity of both love and pain we never knew possible. She taught us what really matters. Billie was so wanted, so loved and she made us parents… and what an honour it is to be her mummy and daddy. She will always be our daughter.”

“It’s clear to us that Billie was far too good for this world but if we know anything for sure, it’s that Billie’s legacy will make an impact greater than all of us.

“The doctors & staff in NICU are some of the most incredible people to walk this earth and we’ll be forever grateful for the care and love they gave our girl, and us.”

Advertisement

They have since set up Billie’s Besties to honour their daughter’s memory and raise funds for the NICU at The Royal Women’s Hospital.