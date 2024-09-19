Though we first met Dan Reilly and Dani Wales when they appeared on the 2012 season of The Block, these two had been together for many years before that.



The Block’s Dan and Dani have been married for almost six years now, however, they have been together for over 15 years and are still very much in love!

Dan, better known as Foreman Dan, regularly shares sweet messages on Instagram, letting the world know how in love he is with Dani. But how did their story begin?

A photograph from the night they made it official. (Credit: Instagram)

How did The Block’s Dan and Dani meet?

Dan and Dani met when they were both living in London. The two both attended a mutual friend’s birthday party and hit it off! They became official on March 7, 2009, and the rest is history!

After eight and a half years of being together, many renovation projects and competing on two seasons of The Block, Dan finally popped the question.

Dan asked Dani to marry him in October 2017. “I’d like to make the announcement that after eight-and-a-half years of me telling him to, and trying to get him to do it, Dan Riley has popped the question,” Scotty Cam said in an episode of The Block.

Dan and Dani appeared on the 2012 season of The Block and were welcomed back during the all-star series in 2013. (Credit: Instagram)

How did Foreman Dan propose to Dani?

Dan proposed to Dani during an intimate dinner in Melbourne, asking the big question right before dessert. According to Dani, “Dan is not the romantic type” and told Ivory Tribe that his proposal was “perfect.”



“The wait staff had been clued in, but only one other table actually saw the proposal, which meant it was very private and personal. Perfect really,” she said.

When did The Block’s Dan and Dani get married?

Dan married Dani in November 2018 in a beautiful outdoor ceremony at a private estate in Fingal, located on the Mornington Peninsula.



Though the two never really felt a strong urge to get married, they thought the timing was right. “We love a party and love each other, so thought, why not?!” they told Together Journal.

Dan and Dani are expecting! (Credit: Instagram)

Does Foreman Dan have any kids?

Foreman Dan and his wife Dani announced they were expecting in July 2024.



“So, who’s going to tell them the pram isn’t theirs?! Baby Reilly incoming late 2024,” Dani wrote alongside a sweet photo of the pair with a pram and their two dogs.

This lovely couple will have a family of their own before they know it!

