The Block’s Foreman Dan is SO in love with his wife Dani

Dan and Dani are a match made in heaven!
Though we first met Dan Reilly and Dani Wales when they appeared on the 2012 season of The Block, these two had been together for many years before that.

The Block’s Dan and Dani have been married for almost six years now, however, they have been together for over 15 years and are still very much in love!

Dan, better known as Foreman Dan, regularly shares sweet messages on Instagram, letting the world know how in love he is with Dani. But how did their story begin?

A photograph from the night they made it official. (Credit: Instagram)

How did The Block’s Dan and Dani meet?

Dan and Dani met when they were both living in London. The two both attended a mutual friend’s birthday party and hit it off! They became official on March 7, 2009, and the rest is history!

After eight and a half years of being together, many renovation projects and competing on two seasons of The Block, Dan finally popped the question.

Dan asked Dani to marry him in October 2017. “I’d like to make the announcement that after eight-and-a-half years of me telling him to, and trying to get him to do it, Dan Riley has popped the question,” Scotty Cam said in an episode of The Block.

the block dan and dani
Dan and Dani appeared on the 2012 season of The Block and were welcomed back during the all-star series in 2013. (Credit: Instagram)

How did Foreman Dan propose to Dani?

Dan proposed to Dani during an intimate dinner in Melbourne, asking the big question right before dessert. According to Dani, “Dan is not the romantic type” and told Ivory Tribe that his proposal was “perfect.”

“The wait staff had been clued in, but only one other table actually saw the proposal, which meant it was very private and personal. Perfect really,” she said.

When did The Block’s Dan and Dani get married?

Dan married Dani in November 2018 in a beautiful outdoor ceremony at a private estate in Fingal, located on the Mornington Peninsula.

Though the two never really felt a strong urge to get married, they thought the timing was right. “We love a party and love each other, so thought, why not?!” they told Together Journal.

the block dan and dani baby
Dan and Dani are expecting! (Credit: Instagram)

Does Foreman Dan have any kids?

Foreman Dan and his wife Dani announced they were expecting in July 2024.

“So, who’s going to tell them the pram isn’t theirs?! Baby Reilly incoming late 2024,” Dani wrote alongside a sweet photo of the pair with a pram and their two dogs.

This lovely couple will have a family of their own before they know it!

Journalist Lauren Mills Digital Content Producer

Lauren Mills currently works as a Digital Content Producer for Are Media. She writes primarily for New Idea though she also occasionally produces stories for other publications under the company name such as Now To Love and Who. Lauren began her studies at RMIT University in 2021, studying for a Bachelor of Communications, majoring in Journalism. As part of her time at RMIT, she completed a semester abroad where she continued her degree at North Carolina State University in the United States. Lauren later moved to South Australia and transferred her course to the University of South Australia where her degree transformed into a Bachelor of Journalism and Professional Writing - she then began her career in media in September 2023. Lauren produces articles covering all things fashion, health, beauty, and entertainment but particularly enjoys writing about travel, the latest TV shows, upcoming movies, and shopping content, however, her passion lies in all things music.

