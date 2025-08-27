“We’re starting a family:” Emma and Ben share exciting Block baby news

The Block 2025 contestants Emma and Ben have made the exciting announcement that they are expecting their first child together!

In the episode that aired on August 27th, the reality TV stars revealed to the camera that Emma was not only 12 weeks pregnant, but also what gender their baby would be!

Emma and Ben had kept their pregnancy news tightly until wraps…until now. (Credit: Channel Nine)

“We’ve just found out we’re going to have a boy. Now knowing the gender, you can start imagining a life together. It feels good,” an emotional Ben shared.

“This news is huge. This is the start of the next chapter of our lives. We’re starting a family, it’s something we’ve been talking about and planning for a year, and now it’s happening,” he continued.

“It definitely makes us more keen to take some prize money home,” Emma chimed in, adding that she found out she was expecting the same day that she and Ben got the call from Scotty to reveal they’d be competing on The Block season 21!

Emma makes history as the first contestant to ever compete on The Block while pregnant….and husband Ben couldn’t be prouder! (Credit: Channel Nine)

While plenty of The Block contestants have welcomed babies into the world over the years, Emma is the first contestant to announce her pregnancy while still competing on the show.

And with an October 2025 due date, their little one is arriving just in time for auction day!

Host Shelley Craft said she was “thrilled” for the couple as she found out, with Scotty also joking that the baby would be named after him.

The news comes shortly after the fan favourites celebrated their third wedding anniversary, with Ben paying a sweet tribute to his wife on the show.

“I know Em’s going to be a great mum,” he shared with the producers before speaking directly to her.

“You’re kind, you’re compassionate, and I think you’re going to be a kind and loving mother.”

