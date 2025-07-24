Everything to know about Emma and Ben on The Block

Watch out fellow blockheads because Emma and Ben know a thing or two about renovating.

And if their resumes are anything to go by, they certainly have what it takes to take it all the way on The Block.

Not only did the married couple from Victoria buy their first home when they were 24, but they’ve been flipping houses ever since!

“My aunty flipped houses her whole life, she is probably our inspiration,” Ben says.

“Our strengths are our eagerness to give anything a crack and learn by any mistakes made. This has been possible through owning our own houses,” he adds.

Of why they decided to sign up for The Block, Emma says the duo love a challenge.

“We signed up for an experience of a lifetime wanting something that would challenge us as individuals and a couple while renovating an incredible house.”

Emma and Ben are already proving to be a threat. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Who are Emma and Ben?

Emma, 27, was once a woodwork teacher but put down her tools to focus on dancing. She is now considered one of Australia’s best pole dancers. Emma also teaches the art and owns her own clothing label.

Meanwhile, Ben, 32, studied engineering and before The Block started filming, was accepted to be a firefighter in Melbourne.

Oh, he has also tried his hand at a bit of stand-up comedy so prepare for plenty of laugh out loud moments this season.

Ben and Emma are ready to show everyone what they can do on The Block. (Credit: Channel Nine)

How did Emma and Ben meet and how long have they been together?

After meeting in high school, Emma and Ben remained friends until they finished. They started dating in 2011 and have now been married for three years.

Of purchasing their first home together, the couple say it wasn’t easy as they juggled university with full time work in order to save enough money.

The pair agree that their wedding was the greatest day of their lives.

“The day ran perfectly with 160 of our closest friends and family,” they told us, adding they hope to start a family one day.

So will we hear the sound of little pitter patter feet as the season unfolds? Only time will tell.

