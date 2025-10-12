EXCLUSIVE: The Block’s Britt and Taz share exciting plans for the future if they win The Block

It’s nearing crunch time on The Block, with this year’s Blockheads all preparing to come face-to-face with each other on Auction Day, which will be filmed at the end of the month.

But House 3’s Britt and Taz are especially feeling the nerves ahead of the final fall of the hammer, as coming out top at the finale would really set them up for life – and allow them to add to their adorable family!

Ahead of Auction Day, the married couple invited New Idea to their home in Newman, WA, where they returned post-filming to resume their lives as police officers.

Britt and Taz missed their kids dearly when they were in Daylesford. (Credit: Phillip Castleton / Are Media).

Running to greet us at the door are their gorgeous children, four-year-old son Carter and daughter Myla, two.

As their impossibly cute family nestles together on the couch, Britt and Taz, both 30, confirm that if they win The Block, their lives will change “dramatically”.

“You’re crazy if you say you don’t want to be the winner!” Taz says, flashing the megawatt grin that quickly had viewers falling in love with him.

The main reason Britt and Taz applied for the show in the first place was to set their family up.

The family love their life in Newman, WA. (Credit: Phillip Castleton / Are Media).

“I reckon schooling for the kids is at the forefront, but we’re also paying off our mortgage. We’ve still got quite a bit owing on that, and we’d love to not have that stress,” Taz continues.

While Britt nods in agreement with her husband, she does admit that she’d love for them to do a “bit of travelling” too.

They also say that they would love to expand their family – it just all rests on how much they profit at the auction.

“Taz and I have said to each other, if we make enough, we probably would have another [child] because you know what the economy is like, right?” Britt shares.

The couple have high hopes the auction will go well. (Credit: Phillip Castleton / Are Media).

“Three would, right now, probably financially push us too much. Whereas if the mortgage was paid off or we had a large sum of money, we probably would have another kid!”

While they are on the same page about welcoming another child, Taz and Britt don’t see eye-to-eye when it comes to returning to The Block for a second stint!

“We have different answers on this,” Britt says.

Britt and Taz each have their own “mini-me”. (Credit: Phillip Castleton / Are Media).

As long as she got to see her kids more often during filming, Britt would love to come back. Taz, who fans desperately want to see get his own reality show, isn’t as keen, however.

“I don’t know about going without the kids for another 13 weeks,” he admits.

“That was rough going … I think that would be my biggest thing. We couldn’t afford to fly them from Newman to Perth, Perth to Daylesford, get the car out from Melbourne to Daylesford … it would cost us like $5000 or $6000 bucks!”