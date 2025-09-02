Could this The Block fan favourite be getting his own reality TV spin-off?

He may be a renovation rookie on season 21 of The Block, but Taz Etto certainly is making a huge impression on fans of the show who have fallen in love with his larger-than-life personality.

Alongside his wife Britt, the father of two signed up for the reality series in the hopes of changing the life of his young family, and inspiring Indigenous kids everywhere that anything is possible.

And now, rumours have begun to circulate that the 30-year-old will be snapped up by Channel Nine for his own spin-off series after the current season of The Block finishes airing.

The married couple was quick to endear themselves to fans of The Block. (Credit: Media Mode)

“Taz is such a great personality for TV, I’ll be surprised if he doesn’t get snapped up,” commented one fan on social media.

“He is MADE for TV,” said another.

Indeed, the Western Australia-based police officer may soon hang up his policing boots for good if the positive feedback is anything to go by!

While contestants from previous seasons of The Block have returned to star in the series over the years in a tradie capacity like Tom Calleja, or as a Foreman like Dan Reilly, Taz’s return would likely look different, considering he doesn’t come from a tradie background.

Given this, fans are convinced that the larrikin may be front of mind for future hosting opportunities across the Nine network.

In a short period of time, Taz has become one of the most beloved The Block contestants ever! (Credit: Media Mode)

Alongside his wife Britt, Taz lives in the rural mining town of Newman, a 12-hour-drive from Perth.

While the time away from their young kids, Carter, 4, and Myla, 2, filming The Block in Daylesford, Victoria, has been a huge challenge for the couple, they hope it will be worth it.

“We have a big dream to one day own a few acres where the kids can run free, we can have our horses, cows, and goats, and create some magical memories,” Britt previously shared with New Idea.

“However, any winnings would immensely help our young family have that flexibility, travel, and enjoy life.”