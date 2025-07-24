The advantage Britt and Taz are bringing to The Block

They’ve dubbed themselves this seasons “reno rookies” on The Block, but don’t let their lack of renovating experience fool you.

As New Idea found out, Police officers Britt and Taz have a secret weapon (and not the law enforcement kind) hiding under their tool belts and they plan to use it to their advantage.

“We’re used to working in a team environment and as well as working in high stress situations,” the couple tell us.

Married couple Britt and Taz. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Who are Britt and Taz?

With two adorable kids at home, Britt and Taz, aka Taran, are a happily married couple from Newman in Western Australia.

Parents to Carter, 4, and Myla, 2, the couple are both police officers in the mining town which is located about 12 hours drive from Perth.

So just how did they end up on The Block?

“I’ve wanted to apply for The Block for about six years now, however the timing has never been right,” Britt explains to New Idea.

“Between academy training, being fresh into our police careers and starting our family.”

With no real renovation experience behind them, the pair are hoping the little bits of work they’ve done around their own home will pay off.

“I would say we could be classed as amateur renovators,” Taz says.

Britt adds: “I’m a creative by heart and have a good ability to visualise the room in the planning phase so design will be our strength. We also have communication skills which is vital during something like The Block.”

Britt and Taz are hoping to go all the way on The Block. (Credit: Channel Nine)

How did Britt and Taz meet and how long have they been together?

The lovebirds have been together for nearly a decade and are happier than ever. They met on Tinder while living in Perth and the rest as they say, is history.

“Our relationship is solid with us being together for nearly 10 years,” Taz declares, adding the couple tied the knot three years ago.

“We love being around one another and truly are each others best friend.

They hope to win The Block to create a better future for their family.

“We have a big dream to one day own a few acres where the kids can run free, we can have our horses, cows and goats and create some magical memories,” Britt says.

“However any winnings would immensely help our young family have that flexibility, travel and enjoy life.”