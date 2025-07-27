EXCLUSIVE: What you DIDN’T see from The Block Pride challenge

It’s official! The Block has begun with a bang!
We’ve been introduced to our newest lot of Blockheads – Sonny and Alicia, Britt and Taz, Robby and Mat, Emma and Ben, and Han and Can.
In order to secure their ideal houses, all of the Blockheads had to embrace their creative sides and design floats for Daylesford’s annual ChillOut Festival.
The five-day extravaganza is the largest pride event in regional Australia.
While we only saw a fraction of the festival, New Idea has got our hands on exclusive photos from the event, behind-the-scenes shots, and those Budgy Smugglers!
See them all below.
Even though Sonny and Alicia were reluctant about a creative challenge, they embraced it.
Emma and Ben brought loads of colour to their float!
For Han, being embraced by the town, and proudly out on The Block, was a big deal.
“Having the chance to be out and proud as well does mean so much,” she said during the episode.
“I know for a lot of my teenage years I felt a lot of shame and insecurity around my sexuality. I’ve not professed that I have a girlfriend, or that I am gay, and I do hide it from certain people in certain instances.
“So, to come onto national TV and just be like… it is a big thing. It is just fully owning yourself and being like, ‘I am here, and this is who I am, I’m no different.'”
She added that being embraced by the town and the contestants was a “relief”, and “really special”.
Han and Can thrived at the festival.
Ben, Emma, Britt and Taz all had a ball, and gave it their all.
Emma was determined to be creative, and her efforts with Ben paid off, because they got to pick their ideal house – number one.
Sonny and Alicia loved the community atmosphere in Daylesford.
Taz and Britt won the challenge and chose house three.
Can said she would treasure the moments she shared with Han at the ChillOut Festival forever.
Alicia and Sonny did not win, and were given house four.
Han and Can’s float was called Built to Thrive.
Alicia and Sonny danced the day away at the festival.
Diet Coke break anyone?
It’s time to have some fun!
Robby made sure he dressed his best for the occasion! His teammate Mat, however, chose to don Budgy Smugglers!
Taz also decided to wear Budgy smugglers! Ben, on the other hand, decided to keep his ensemble more low-key.
Han and Can took pride in the challenge on The Block.
Scott Cam and judges Shaynna Blaze, Marty Fox and Darren Palmer enjoyed the event.
Emma and Ben brought some fun to their float with lots of hula hoops.
Mat and Robby gave everything they had to the pride challenge on The Block.
It’s all in the details!
Host Scott Cam took photos with fans.
Got to get the car ready!
Strike a pose!
The town showed up!
Everyone dressed up in Daylesford!