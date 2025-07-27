EXCLUSIVE: What you DIDN’T see from The Block Pride challenge

For Han, being embraced by the town, and proudly out on The Block, was a big deal.

“Having the chance to be out and proud as well does mean so much,” she said during the episode.

“I know for a lot of my teenage years I felt a lot of shame and insecurity around my sexuality. I’ve not professed that I have a girlfriend, or that I am gay, and I do hide it from certain people in certain instances.

“So, to come onto national TV and just be like… it is a big thing. It is just fully owning yourself and being like, ‘I am here, and this is who I am, I’m no different.'”

She added that being embraced by the town and the contestants was a “relief”, and “really special”.