Every room reveal from Han and Can’s house on The Block

Han and Can are an unstoppable duo who are ready to show Australia what they can do on The Block.
The duo from WA make up one of five teams who will renovate five homes from scratch in Daylesford, Victoria.
Learn all about them below.
Every room Han and Can have renovated on The Block
Week 1: Bathroom
Unfortunately, they bit off more than they could chew and did not complete their bathroom in week one.
Not only that, Darren said aesthetically, the space would not attract Daylesford buyers.
The judges agreed that the vanity was too high, especially when it would serve the children’s rooms nearby.
Marty was not a fan of the framework in the shower and felt the skylight made the room smaller because of their flat roof.
It wasn’t all negative, though, as Han and Can were praised for their bath and their curved vanity.
Ultimately, the girls received 6½ from all of the judges and were awarded 19 and a ½ points overall.
Week 2: Kids’ Bedrooms
For their first kids’ room, Han and Can decided to do a nursery, which included their winning bedhead.
All three judges took an issue with the couple using timber instead of carpet, and Marty said there were not many buyers with babies, compared to those with kids.
When it came to their second room, they were praised for the colour palette they chose and their design elements.
However, they were critiqued for their finishing details not being up to scratch.
Han and Can were given nine out of 10 from Darren, and 7 ½ from Marty and Shaynna. Overall, they finished with 24 points.
Week 3: Main Bathroom
After a difficult first few weeks, Han and Can truly hit their stride in week three as they renovated their main bathroom.
The girls were praised for being so bold and brave with their design choices, with Shaynna describing the space as “mindblowing.”
“It’s hard to find a fault,” she shared, as Marty said the room felt like a “Daylesford day spa.”
For their efforts, they were awarded a total score of 28, but after using their gnome (which gave them one extra point), they just beat Emma and Ben and won the week!
Week 4: Main Bedroom and Walk-In Robe
Unfortunately for Han and Can, they received the lowest score of the week, with 20 points overall. They were given a 6 and a ½ from Marty and Darren and a 7 from Shaynna.
The judges did not like their bedroom, and Marty in particular, did not mince his words.
“I absolutely hate it. I actually want to vomit. I’m great at selling, and not even I can sell this,” he said.
Despite the judges all having grievances about their bedroom, they did love their “luxurious” walk-in robe.
Week 5: Living and Dining Room
After being embroiled in both a cheating scandal and being accused of copying fellow contestants Sonny and Alicia, Han and Can needed a win. While they fell short, they still received a total score of 27 and a ½ – the third-highest of the week, after Robby and Mat used their one-point gnome.
The couple was praised for their attention to detail, with Marty impressed by the fireplace and Shaynna and Darren delighted by the “magical” dining table.
While they did encourage the girls to switch up the layout of the space, ultimately, the feedback was mostly positive.
Week 6: Rumpus Room
It was a huge week for the girls, who won the rumpus room reveal with a near-total score of 29.
“It’s bloody brilliant,” Darren said upon reviewing the room, with Marty telling his fellow judges that he “loved” every single part of the space from the recessed television, wide windows, fluting on the wall, coppered ceiling, and even the choice of furniture and layout.
The only criticism came from Shaynna who wasn’t a fan on the styling on the shelves either side of the TV.
Week 7: Kitchen
Han and Can finished with 26 and a ½, which was the second-lowest score of the week.
Even though they were praised for their bold choices, they said it could divide buyers.
For Darren, despite loving the “big design impact”, he recommended they reduce the height and depth of their rangehood.
However, Shaynna could not get past the layout.
“This has no heart. The more I stand in here, the more I can’t wait to get out,” she said.
Week 8: Guest Suite
While Marty, Shaynna, and Darren loved their use of colour and styling, they all agreed that things were not in the right place.
They thought the couple’s makeup area should have been in their bedroom, and were divided about their desk space. While Darren was a fan, Marty and Shaynna thought it was unnecessary and could be converted into a mini bar area.
They also worried that without a kitchenette, their home would not appeal to buyers.
“I think it’s a good room, I just think it lacks that major amenity. And if other contestants have got kitchenettes, this one will be at the back of the pack,” Marty said.
Unfortunately, Han and Can’s ensuite was also not finished.
Week 9: Back of House
Han and Can went all out in the hopes of securing a win, but they ended up coming second by half a point.
They won the judges over with their “luxe” finishes and styling in each room.
Particularly, their garage was a standout, with Marty praising its “showroom quality”.
“The quality of the finishing is incredible,” Shaynna gushed.
“This is so marketable,” Marty added.
Week 10: Terrace and Shed
The couple blew out their budget once again, this time by more than $20,000.
Sadly, their efforts did not pay off, because they got the lowest score of the week.
While Shaynna thought the Japanese garden on the terrace was “elegant”, Marty thought it was a waste of space and a mistake to not use the space for decking.
“They’re not selling the dream,” Shaynna added, noting that the terrace was also unfinished in areas and lacked styling.
While they were all impressed with their shed, which they converted into an art studio, the judges said it was not worth all of the effort.
“It’s not a good space,” Marty also shared.
Despite this, they won the $20,000 Commonwealth Bank jackpot award.
Week 11: Backyard and Pool
Han and Can hoped that their Japanese-inspired garden would impress the judges, but they were divided.
While they were undecided, they did love their Japanese-style arbour.
While they were optimistic, they scored 31 and a ½, which was the lowest score of the week.
Who are Han and Can?
You will know Hannah and Candice as Han and Can on The Block, and the couple has plenty of renovating experience under their belt.
Growing up, Han worked with her father renovating houses, and moved to Australia from the UK when she was nine.
Away from the tools, she is a mining professional, and Can leans into her creative side as a marketing and social media analyst.
“We balance each other out perfectly,” the pair exclusively said to New Idea. “Han brings intensity, vision, and project leadership, while Can brings calm, creativity, and heart.”
“We back each other 100%, and when one’s at 10%, the other’s at 90%.”
Being a part of the show has been a long-time dream for the pair.
“We’ve both been lifelong fans of The Block – we bonded over renovation on our first date (romantic, we know),” they gushed.
“We joked about going on the show one day, and now here we are, high-vis and all! We’re both obsessed with design, construction, and proving that women can absolutely nail it in this space.”
At the moment, the couple is renovating their Perth Bungalow.
How long have Han and Can been together?
They have been together for one year, after meeting online.
When asked about their happiest moment, they said “building a life together”.
“After so many hardships, it’s amazing to be in a union where we are both growing, learning, and creating each and every day,” they told New Idea.
You can read more about their relationship here.