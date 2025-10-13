Every room reveal from Han and Can’s house on The Block

Han and Can are an unstoppable duo who are ready to show Australia what they can do on The Block.

The duo from WA make up one of five teams who will renovate five homes from scratch in Daylesford, Victoria.

Learn all about them below.

Han and Can are excited to be on The Block. (Credit: These images were originally published on nine.com.au/the-block)

Every room Han and Can have renovated on The Block

Han and Can have been ambitious on The Block. (Credit: These images were originally published on nine.com.au/the-block)

Who are Han and Can?

You will know Hannah and Candice as Han and Can on The Block, and the couple has plenty of renovating experience under their belt.

Growing up, Han worked with her father renovating houses, and moved to Australia from the UK when she was nine.

Away from the tools, she is a mining professional, and Can leans into her creative side as a marketing and social media analyst.

“We balance each other out perfectly,” the pair exclusively said to New Idea. “Han brings intensity, vision, and project leadership, while Can brings calm, creativity, and heart.”

“We back each other 100%, and when one’s at 10%, the other’s at 90%.”

Being a part of the show has been a long-time dream for the pair.

“We’ve both been lifelong fans of The Block – we bonded over renovation on our first date (romantic, we know),” they gushed.

“We joked about going on the show one day, and now here we are, high-vis and all! We’re both obsessed with design, construction, and proving that women can absolutely nail it in this space.”

At the moment, the couple is renovating their Perth Bungalow.

Han and Can have always wanted to be a part of The Block. (Credit: These images were originally published on nine.com.au/the-block)

How long have Han and Can been together?

They have been together for one year, after meeting online.

When asked about their happiest moment, they said “building a life together”.

“After so many hardships, it’s amazing to be in a union where we are both growing, learning, and creating each and every day,” they told New Idea.

You can read more about their relationship here.