Are Han and Can from The Block still together?

Before their relationship was put to the test on Channel Nine’s hit TV show The Block, WA couple Hannah “Han” Thetford and Candace “Candy” Wood admitted they were “yin and yang”.

Advertisement

“Or more like a cordless drill and a hammer,” the pair reflected. “Different functions, but together we get the job done.”

A recipe for success? Or potential disaster? And are Han and Can even still together are the show?

Did Han and Can’s relationship last the distance? (Credit: Instagram/hanandcan)

As Season 21 of The Block unfolded, the pair’s approach to working together certainly ruffled some feathers.

Advertisement

One milestone moment saw Han, a geologist, clash with Foreman Dan after she made a floor plan change without his approval.

The blow-up saw Han accuse the tradie of making up problems “for the camera” – and it was an accusation that show host Scott Cam wasn’t having any of.

“Now, I’ve got a few things I need to say. Han, I hear some people saying that you’re accusing us of a stitch-up and doing things just for the camera,” Scott told her on the show.

“I’ve told you many, many times: We never set you up to fail. We never stitch you up. We help you along the way, and we’ve always helped you along the way.”

Advertisement

“You’re making decisions that are affecting you; you’re making those decisions, not us,” the host continued.

“You’re not a builder, so don’t make decisions that are going to affect your build. And don’t accuse us of trying to stitch you up and doing stuff just for the camera, because we don’t do that.”

Scott Cam confronted Han on the show. (Credit: Nine Network)

Scott concluded with a firm request: “So, now I’m going to ask you really nicely to readjust your attitude on this show. To the crew, to Dan, to me, and to everyone around you … OK?”

Advertisement

Han was not happy with the telling-off, replying with just two words: “Yeah. Heard”.

Divulging more once Cam had gone, she branded the situation “unfair” and told the cameras, “I actually don’t think I need an attitude readjustment. It’s not an attitude problem.”

But just how did the ongoing on-set tension impact Han’s relationship with her marketing and social analyst partner, Can?

An insider previously told New Idea that the pair’s portrayal on the show had been “a bit of a shock and, honestly, disappointing for the girls”.

Advertisement

“When the show’s over, they’ll be looking forward to moving on from the ‘Han and Can’ brand if things keep up the way they have been on the show,” the source added.

The duo has acknowledged the “emotional toll” the show took. (Credit: Nine Network)

Indeed, while the couple had both been “lifelong fans” of The Block, saying in a pre-show interview, “we bonded over renovation on our first date… We joked about going on the show one day, and now here we are, high-vis and all,” they also underestimated the strain the series would bring.

“The emotional toll working all day every day has on you, with no privacy – watching from the couch just doesn’t do it justice,” the pair told our sister publication TV Week in July 2025.

Advertisement

“People will always have opinions – it’s TV!” they added. “But we’ve gained a new family in our fellow contestants, and only they know the full picture.”

Adding to the burden of renovation pressure, the couple endured a shock ordeal when Han was rushed to the hospital after suffering severe stomach pain on the show.

It was a drama that forced the couple to distance themselves from the other contestants a little.

“In the early weeks, our evenings were the only time we had to regroup with one another. Han was still recovering from her illness, and after not finishing in week one (something that really shook us), we knew we had to operate differently to stay on track,” the duo told Mamamia.

Advertisement

“We love being social, but we also had to protect our health and our build. There was never any intention to distance ourselves; it was purely about survival in those high-pressure weeks.”

Are Han and Can from The Block still together?

Han hinted that things between the pair were actually better than ever when she told TV Week: “The next step for us would be getting engaged, if we can afford a ring… If we earn any money from The Block”.

“The Block is the ultimate relationship tester,” Can previously reflected. “It is a high-pressure environment for anyone, and it honestly just made us stronger in the end.”

Advertisement

And what about the secret to their relationship success? The pair explained it perfectly to TV Week.

“We’ve got each other’s backs, and that’s all that matters.”

See inside Han and Can’s The Block house here.