Rescue to near tragedy: All about Scott Cam’s famous dog from The Block

Scott Cam has become a TV favourite as the straight-talking tradie who guides and mentors contestants on The Block.

But you might not know that he’s also “a dog trainer from way back” – and it’s helped his beloved back and tan dog become a star in her own right.

What is the name of the dog in The Block?

If you’ve seen Scott on The Block, chances are you’ve seen Frankie too. The Kelpie cross first made her first appearance in 2022 when The Block was filmed at a site with more space – Gisborne in Victoria.

“I used to have a dog on television… that was 20 years ago” Scott told 9Entertainment at the time, referring to his late dog Lizzie who appeared with him on Backyard Blitz. His late dog Rosie also appeared on the show.

“I haven’t had a dog on the tele for a while and I thought, ‘This is a perfect opportunity to introduce Frankie’,” Scott went on. “She’s a ripper, she’s very pretty and a beautiful dog.”

With her pointy noise and classic good looks, Frankie is certainly made for a career on TV, and her impeccable manners are thanks to Scott’s secret talent.

“I grew up working on the tools with a dog my whole life,” Scott explained in an interview with 9Now in 2024. “She’s [Frankie is] a ripping dog. Highly smart and highly trained by me. People always ask, ‘Where did you get her trained?’ I go, ‘I trained her!’

“﻿I’m a dog trainer from way back. I love it!”

Is Frankie actually Scottie’s dog?

Yes! Frankie was rescued by Scott from RSPCA NSW Sydney Adoption Centre in Yagoona, Sydney, and is both a working and family dog.

Since her adoption she’s been so well trained that she had no issues adapting to the pressure of a life on camera.

“She was fine – I’ve trained her pretty hard. I like to train dogs for work and to be responsible, so they don’t get run over and stay with me,” Scott told 9Entertainment of Frankie’s time in Gisborne.

“But, apart from the cameras, I just let her go [and do her thing]. She was running around, having fun – she loved it. She had a great day every day we were in the ute driving out there [across the site].”

But just how did Scott go about making Frankie so obedient? The key was apparently a bag of dog food and new toys. He divulged more in an interview with Australian House & Garden.

“My dad was a good dog trainer, and my grandfather was as well, so I learnt from them,” he explained. “I also worked in the bush for many years with blokes with dogs, so I learnt from those guys too.”

According to Scott, the first 12 months are crucial.

“You have to be vigilant and diligent for the first year, and not let them stray from the path you’re trying to lead them down,” he told the publication.

Frankie the social media star

Today, Frankie has her own Instagram account with a whopping 13,000 followers who follow her antics on and off set.

But those antics took a nearly-tragic turn in 2023 when Frankie was bitten by a paralysis tick.

In November 2024, Scott took to Instagram to reveal that’s why Frankie wears a second collar around her neck.

“A lot of people have been asking me about what this secondary grey collar is on Frankie. Well, about a year ago she got bitten by a paralysis tick which was very scary,” he shared in a video.

The ordeal led Scott to purchase a special collar, providing protection against fleas and ticks for eight months, meaning Frankie could return to living her best life.

