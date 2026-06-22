Leaked contract reveals Seven’s bid to land Ash Barty for Dancing With The Stars

NEED TO KNOW Ash Barty retired from tennis in 2022, but now she’s lining up a new career.

retired from tennis in 2022, but now she’s lining up a new career. There’s talk that she could return to the spotlight on a rebooted version of Dancing With The Stars .

on a rebooted version of . Producers hope to sign Robert Irwin on as host.

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Has Australia’s golden girl been caught in a glitter-covered plot to become Dancing with the Stars’ biggest recruit ever?

Whispers are swirling that former tennis ace Ash Barty is being headhunted to lead Channel Seven’s 2027 refresh of DWTS, after a supposed contract was allegedly spotted with her name attached to it!

The network put the show, which has most recently been hosted by Sonia Kruger and Dr Chris Brown, on pause this year.

Ash Barty retired from tennis in 2022, and now she’s said to be considering new options. (Credit: Getty Images)

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It’s been claimed that they are wanting to refresh their hosting line-up, when DWTS returns, and are eager to get Robert Irwin for the gig, after he won the US iteration’s 2025 season.

“Ash is the dream signing,” a TV insider tells New Idea.

“She’s competitive, she’s loved by everyone and viewers would tune in by the millions to watch her cha-cha.”

According to sources, producers have been quietly plotting a ‘Mirrorball Mission’ for months, convinced Wimbledon champ Ash could be the biggest casting coup in DWTS’ history.

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Friends of Ash, 30, say she is happily focused on family life with husband Garry Kissick and their young kids.

After Robert won US DWTS last year, producers in Australia are keen to sign him up for a reboot of the show, as host! (Credit: Instagram)

Her son, Hayden, turns three on July 3, and her daughter, Jordan, recently turned one.

She’s also concentrating on other exciting new projects away from professional sport.

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But that hasn’t stopped speculation from reaching fever pitch!

“Never say never,” teases the TV insider.

“People thought Ash was done surprising Australia when she retired from tennis. Then she kept popping up with new adventures.”

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In recent years, Ash has been focusing on being a mum to Hayden and Jordan. (Credit: Instagram)

For now, neither Ash nor the show has confirmed the rumours.

But until they do, one question remains: is Australia’s favourite sporting sweetheart about to swap racquets for rhinestones and serve up the most unexpected comeback of the year?

“The ballroom could well be next,” the insider adds.

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“And if Ash approaches dancing with the same determination and focus as she did Wimbledon, the other contestants should be very, very nervous indeed!”