Inside Ash Barty’s family: Her quiet life with her two kids after retiring from tennis

Ash Barty surprised her fans when she announced she would be retiring from professional tennis.

The former world champion, 29, stepped back from the sport at the age of 25 because she felt fulfilled after winning the 2022 Australian Open.

In the four years since, she has focused on her new career as an author, and she has also started a family with her partner, Garry Kissick.

But who is Ash’s husband, and how many children do they have?

Read on for everything you need to know about her family.

Ash Barty shares two children with Garry Kissick. (Credit: Instagram)

Who is Ash Barty’s husband?

As well as being a professional tennis player, Ash is also a passionate golfer, and this is how she met her husband!

Ash met Garry, a PGA trainee professional golfer, when she was playing a round of golf at Brooklands Golf Cloub in Queensland back in 2016.

They clicked instantly, and they have been dating ever since, though they tend to keep their relationship out of the public eye.

The couple announced that they were engaged in November 2021, with Ash sharing a photograph of them both alongside the caption, “Future husband”.

Ash admitted she wasn’t originally sure if she was going to share the news publicly, but ultimately decided to do so.

Ash has been dating Garry since 2016 and they got engaged in 2021. (Credit: Instagram)

“Garry and I have been together for a long time now and I had designed the ring with him,” she told News Corp of the proposal at the time.

“We are obviously excited now for the next chapter.”

Revealing how Garry popped the question, she continued: “We were at home on the couch with the puppies. It was very much just us. It was perfect for us. Everyone has their unique way of doing it.

“It was perfectly suited to us, that’s just me and who I am and who we are together.”

Ash and Garry said “I do” in a private ceremony in Queensland in July 2022, just months after she announced her retirement from professional tennis in March 2022.

Their wedding was attended by close friends and family, as well as tennis stars including Pat Rafter and Casey Dellacqua.

How many children does Ash Barty have?

Ash confirmed that she was expecting her first child with Garry in January 2023, just six months after they said “I do”.

“2023 set to be the best year yet. We are so excited for our new adventure,” Ash gushed on Instagram at the time.

The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy called Hayden, into the world on July 3, 2023.

Ash then announced that they were growing their family on Christmas Day 2024.

At the time, she shared a photograph of Hayden wearing a T-shirt that read “I’m going to be a big brother”.

Ash then gave birth to a baby girl called Jordan in June 2025.

“You are loved unconditionally and we are so grateful to have you in our arms, gorgeous girl,” she gushed at the time.

Ash has described motherhood as the “best thing” she’s ever done in her life, and said she is now enjoying spending time at home with her family.

“Garry and I are really just enjoying what is a pretty quiet time together at home as a little family,” she told the Herald Sun in 2023.

Ash and Garry have a son, Hayden, and a daughter, Jordan. (Credit: Instagram)

Why did Ash Barty retire?

Ash shocked the tennis community when she announced her retirement from tennis at the age of 25 in March 2022.

She notably won the French Open in 2019 and Wimbledon in 2021, and ended her career on a high after winning the 2022 Australian Open.

Ash said she retired after achieving all her major goals in tennis and giving “absolutely everything” to the sport, instead deciding to pursue other passions.

“I achieved my dreams,” Ash shared after her retirement.

“Everyone has different dreams and different ways of defining success. But for me, I knew that I gave everything I could, and I was fortunate to live out my ultimate childhood dream.

“Now it was time for me to explore what else was out there and not be, I suppose, greedy in a sense of keep playing tennis because that’s what I was expected to do, and then you blink, and maybe the other things have passed you by.”

Since retiring, Ash has focused on her family life, while she has also written a children’s book series called Little Ash.

She also makes tennis appearances at charity events, and is enjoying her life away from professional sport.

Ash Barty retired from professional tennis in 2022. (Credit: Getty)

Is Ash Barty coming back to tennis?

Sadly for tennis fans, Ash has no plans to make a return to professional tennis.

She still participates in the occasional fun, exhibition match, returning to the court at Wimbledon in 2024 after being invited to play a doubles match with her friend, Casey Dellacqua.

Ash also took part in a charity event at Brisbane International that same year, but doesn’t have any plans to pursue the sport professionally again.

