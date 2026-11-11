Deborra-lee Furness “feels sorry” for Sutton Foster after Hugh Jackman cosies up to her at their former Bondi home

Hugh Jackman is showing girlfriend Sutton Foster the sights of Sydney, including the home he once shared with ex-wife Deborra-lee Furness.

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The couple were spotted on the balcony of his $15 million penthouse in North Bondi and whilst some fans consider it a new low from the Hollywood star, his ex is having the last laugh!

“Deb finds the whole thing laughable and part of her feels sorry for Sutton having to live in her and Hugh’s old marital homes,” an insider source spills to New Idea.

Deb and Hugh’s Bondi penthouse is worth around $15 million. (Credit: Getty)

“She and Hugh lived a lifetime together and there’s not an inch of Bondi or New York penthouses that hasn’t got her touch on it.”

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Hugh and Deb’s New York penthouse that boasts four ensuite bedrooms, a library, a professional-grade kitchen, a sauna, and an additional 3,700 square feet of outdoor space, has been struggling to sell, but the A-lister is reportedly keen to hold onto his Sydney property.

Despite putting on a brave face, our Hollywood source reveals that Deb is still hurting.

“She doesn’t want to be painted as the bitter ex-wife, which is why she’s putting on such a ‘who cares?’ facade, but it’s not easy to see another woman in her old home – with her ‘formerly forever guy’,” they explain.

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However, Deb, who was spotted deep in conversation with fellow Aussie singleton Isla Fisher in London, has no dreams of getting back together with the Wolverine star.

“There are time that she feels Sutton’s living her life, but Deb is at the point now where she would never go back,” they say.

The couple were all smiles on Bondi Beach. (Credit: Backgrid/Media Mode)

“For the first time in her life she’s doing what she wants, not working around Hugh’s nightmare 24/7 schedule. Sutton might be sitting in her old chair, but coming into the end of 2026 Deb wouldn’t swap places with her for the world.”

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Meanwhile, Hugh and Sutton enjoyed a date on Bondi Beach where they were snapped playing frisbee and chatting with Hugh’s longtime friend and personal trainer, Michael Ryan.

Whilst Hugh and Michael went for a dip, Sutton stayed sun safe in a hat and sunglasses with her hair in pigtails.

Sealed with a kiss! (Credit: Backgrid/Media Mode)

This is the first time the couple have been pictured Down Under, but eagle-eyed fans were convinced that Sutton had already visited Australia after a telling Instagram post.

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Back in September, Sutton shared a photo of herself knitting on a train in the UK, but a sticker from Sydney, Australia could be seen on her nearby water bottle.

Other stickers were from the Grand Canyon National Park and Barbados so it’s very likely that these have been collected along Sutton’s travels.