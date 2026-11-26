It’s been six years since the death of her beloved eldest daughter Jaimi Kenny, but 2026 is ending on a high for Lisa Curry.

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The former Olympian is set to be a grandmother once more after her son Jett Kenny and wife Lily Brown announced that they are expecting their first child.

Taking to Instagram in a joint post, the couple who married in September shared a video montage featuring an ultrasound scan and Lily’s growing bump.

“I’ve dreamed of you my whole life, little one you are so loved already, we cannot wait to meet you,” the caption read.

Lily proudly showed the ultrasound and her growing bump on social media. (Credit: Instagram)

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Proud grandma Lisa shared her joy in the comments writing, “I have no words as to how excited I am!! I love you both so much and the little one … well… going to be so spoilt !!!!!”

Morgan Gruell, Jett’s sister, also commented, “‘I have no words. Just YAY! Niece or nephew, we are waiting for you.”

Lily’s mum Nataly Brown also shared her delight at becoming a grandmother and posted a photo to her Instagram Stories of a card written from the unborn bub.

Lisa is already proud granny to Flynn, Taj and Kit. (Credit: Instagram)

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“Dear Nanny and Pop,” the card read.

“We haven’t met just yet, but I already know how lucky I am to have you both. I’m still very tiny, growing away in my mum’s tummy, but I can’t wait for all the cuddles, kisses and memories we’re going to make together.

“I can’t wait to meet you in June 2027. Love, your first grandchild.”

The baby will be Lily’s parents’ first grandchild. (Credit: Instagram)

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The new baby will be Lisa’s fourth grandchild. Eldest daughter Morgan Gruell is mum to boys Flynn, Taj and Kit.

Jett and Lily tied the knot in September in a lavish Sicilian wedding accompanied by their friends and families.

The Ironman’s double wedding and baby joy came six years on from eldest sister Jaimi’s tragic death aged 33, following a private battle with a longterm illness.

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Lisa opened up about her grief on the anniversary, sharing a photo of her eldest daughter surrounded by a heart flower border.

Jaimi died aged 33 in 2020. (Credit: Instagram)

“Remembering Jaimi,” Lisa captioned her post. “Forever young and beautiful, 6 years. Still just hanging on some days. Love and strength to others feeling the same x”