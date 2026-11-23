It’s been a tough year for Celeste Barber after her split from “hot husband” Api Robin, but things are looking up after this major announcement!

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The actress and comedian has joined the cast of Lenni, an Apple TV dramedy starring fellow Aussie Toni Collette.

The series, which follows the chaotic life of child welfare worker and divorced mother of two Lenni (played by Toni Collette), also stars Ciarán Hinds and Colin From Accounts’ Genevieve Hegney but insider TV sources tell New Idea that Celeste “is over the moon” to be working with Toni.

Celeste stars alongside Toni Collette and Genevieve Hegney in Lenni. (Credit: Instagram)

“She’s nothing but a hero for her and they have a lot in common, including the ‘divorced with kids’ badge of honour. It’s not been an easy couple of years for Celeste but these career boosts are exactly what she needed,” our source spills.

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In Lenni, Celeste’s character Ceci has recently separated from her husband and is enjoying “a sexual revival” which may sound familiar to Celeste’s friends and fans.

“It did raise a few eyebrows of her closest pals, wondering if life was imitating art again, but Celeste is still not ready to date again,” the source explains, but adds that she’s finding the role “cathartic”.

“Being able to do this through another character is better than six months of therapy. Recapturing her inner ‘sex bomb’ is giving her the leg-up she needs to move forward.”

Celeste’s ex-husband is rumoured to have moved on with Mamamia podcast host Annaliese Todd. (Credit: Getty)

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Toni herself has gone through her own divorce in recent years. The six-time Oscar-nominee and husband Dave Galafassi called it quits after nearly 19 years of marriage in 2022 and our source says that Celeste has enjoyed hanging out with someone “as brilliant as Toni” who has been actively dating for years.

“It’s encouraging to see how someone she admires got through the same heartbreak she’s going through,” our source shares.

Along with the TV series, Celeste is also taking to the stage for the first time in 20 years in 2027 with the Sydney Theatre Company in the upcoming production, The Book Of Liz.

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On top of that, she’s seen success with her Booie Beauty brand, in which her cheeky ad featured a new handsome man and boasts a whopping 9.4 million followers on Instagram thanks to her hilarious parodies of supermodels and fitness influencers.

“Celeste is starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel and she’s going full-steam ahead,” our source says, adding that her sons Lou and Buddy are the main focus.

“And for the first time she’s not afraid to step into the dating pool again. Her priority will always be her boys, but she’s feeling much more confident coming into the New Year. Maybe this time next year she’ll get to celebrate it with the perfect man too.”