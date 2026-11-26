Behind his trademark Stetson, Ian “Molly” Meldrum spent five decades secretly building one of the most bizarre, and lucrative, empires in Australian showbusiness.

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Following the Countdown king’s passing at 83, the curtain is finally lifting on his multimillion-dollar fortune, and Melbourne’s music circles are already whispering about where it’s all headed.

At the centre are the most important figures in Molly’s fiercely guarded private life: his long-term partner, Yan Wongngam, and his beloved adopted son, Morgan Scholes.

Luxor was Molly and partner Yan Wongngam’s sanctuary. (Credit: Getty)

Molly’s ‘Luxor’ mansion

For decades, Molly’s sprawling Victorian mansion on Burnley Street in inner-city Richmond has been a local legend.

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Dubbed ‘Luxor’ by friends, the heritage-listed property is worth millions on land value alone, but insiders tell New Idea it’s what lies behind its front doors, and who lays claim to it, that will spark the biggest interest.

While a lifelong Egyptology obsessive filled the home with pharaonic statues, sarcophagi and rare antiquities collected over years of travelling abroad, friends say Luxor was first and foremost the sanctuary Molly shared with Yan, whom he met in Bangkok decades ago.

“Luxor was truly their nest, and it holds so many special memories for the two of them after all these years together,” a close Melbourne source tells New Idea.

“Everything inside those walls tells the story of their life side by side, so it’s expected Yan is set to get the house, and rightly so given how devoted he was to Molly right up until the end.”

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Morgan was by his adopted dad’s bedside in his final hours. (Credit: Instagram)

Million dollar hat collection

Inside Luxor also sits an unmatched trove of pop culture history: gold and platinum records, signed guitars and personal letters from Madonna, Elton John and Kylie Minogue.

Even more lucrative now are Molly’s own personal effects, especially his iconic custom Stetson and cowboy hats, which insiders say would fetch a small fortune from fans, collectors and cultural museums.

“Molly never threw anything away, and the world’s biggest artists gave him things money simply can’t buy,” one industry insider reveals.

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“Between his own hats and the memorabilia he collected, museums and collectors will be willing to fight over quite a lot of it.”

Looking after his grandson

Equally close to Molly’s heart is his adopted son, Morgan, who was by his bedside in his final hours at Epworth Hospital, sharing unseen family snaps and writing: “Rest in peace, Dad. I had the chance to say goodbye to you last night”.

Insiders say Molly was also fiercely protective of Morgan’s family with wife Crystal, particularly their son Jason, who called Molly ‘Guru’.

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“Molly was an absolute softy when it came to Jason, and friends say he was adamant about making sure the boy was set up for life and properly equipped for his future,” a source reveals.

Molly was rarely seen without his trademark hat. (Credit: Getty)

Rights, royalties and legacies

Beyond property and memorabilia, Molly’s estate spans publishing and screen rights to his 2014 memoir, The Never, Um, Ever Ending Story, production credits including Russell Morris’s The Real Thing, and the “Molly” brand.

Brothers Brian and Robert, who rallied around him after his 2011 ladder fall, and charities like Support Act are also tipped to figure in his legacy.

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For a man who gave everything to Australian music, dividing up Molly’s world won’t be simple.