Robert Irwin is leaving Australia Zoo behind and setting himself up in Los Angeles!

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New Idea understands the 22-year-old is packing his bags to film the second season of his show, Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro that follows hopefuls vying for a spot as a professional dancer on the beloved US franchise.

While the first season was shot in Queensland, it’s now going to California.

With his star power skyrocketing since winning Dancing with the Stars with his dance partner Witney Carson in 2025, one source reveals he’s on “an absolute high” and looking at his options.

Robert Irwin’s celebrity status has catapulted in the States. (Credit: Getty)

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“He just did the Season 35 finale appearance with Witney and has been doing the usual US promo circuit with Jennifer Hudson, Extra and all those, but he’s been very open about giving acting and Hollywood a serious shot,” they explain.

The wildlife warrior famously starred in the highly-anticipated Zootopia sequel last year, which raked in over $1.8 billion globally at the box office.

While Australia is home with extensive gigs already lined up Down Under, our source explains that given the opportunities coming Robert’s way, “he’s being urged by his US reps to set up a permanent residence”.

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Where exactly? Our insider says The Hills, or Los Feliz, which is the preferred suburb of choice for Colin Farrell, Natalie Portman, Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard.

“Robert’s future is about to take off, and if he wants it he needs to be here on the ground available,” they explain to New Idea, adding that he has a support network nearby.

“It’s not like he’s going to be on his own without family. He has Terri’s family in Oregon and the Powells in Florida, and they all would drop everything to be there for him.”

With Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro going to the States, New Idea’s been told Robert Irwin is considering house hunting in LA. (Credit: ABC)

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“Making LA a forever home is not part of his plans, but having a base there he can call his own is starting to make serious sense.”

Dance partner Witney, with whom he has remained friends, is based in Florida and works extensively in Los Angeles.

Being in the States also means he’d be closer to his rumoured girlfriend, Ashleigh Scully. According to the wildlife photographer’s LinkedIn profile, she’s currently in New York City.

“They’ve always had a connection, but it’s really evolved,” one source previously told us. “This isn’t a new fling. This has been building for years.”

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