“Incredible”: Beau Ryan’s candid admission on co-hosting Australian Ninja Warrior with Robert Irwin

Australian Ninja Warrior is officially returning to Australian TV, with Channel 10 confirming it will revive the hit obstacle course competition in 2027.

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The reboot will feature an all-new hosting line-up, led by Robert Irwin alongside Georgie Tunny and Beau Ryan, as hundreds of competitors tackle the show’s toughest obstacle course yet.

After months of speculation, the fan-favourite series has finally been confirmed, marking its return four years after Nine axed the program in 2022.

Here’s everything we know so far.

Robert Irwin, Georgie Tunny and Beau Ryan are hosting Australian Ninja Warrior. (Credit: Channel 10)

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Who is hosting Australian Ninja Warrior?

Australian Ninja Warrior will officially be back in 2027 on Channel 10, and it’s getting a whole new look, including three new hosts!

Robert Irwin, Georgie Tunny and Beau Ryan will lead a new batch of recruits around a challenging course, pushing them to their absolute limits.

In the lead-up to the show’s highly-anticipated comeback, Beau, 41, shared more details with New Idea about working with the wildlife warrior.

“He’s great, so good,” Beau gushed when we spoke with him at the 66th TV Week Logie Awards.

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“He’s so impressive, man. We all grew up watching him, right? But he’s just like… He’s flawless. He’s incredible.”

No stranger to a challenge himself, Robert, 22, has joked that Georgie and Beau will have a hard time keeping him off the course!

“Stepping into a role like Australian Ninja Warrior is such an incredible adventure,” Robert said of his hosting gig.

“I have been a fan of this show for a long time. Not only are we watching the pinnacle of athleticism, but we also get to see how dedication, courage and hard work can create heroes on the course. We see passionate people discovering they’re capable of more than they ever imagined.

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“Whether you’re out in the bush or on the course, it’s that same spirit of enthusiasm and commitment that inspires me every day, and I can’t wait to cheer every competitor across the finish line.”

Beau Ryan is no stranger to Australian Ninja Warrior, having competed in 2017. (Credit: Channel Nine)

“My co-hosts will have the full-time job of keeping me from attempting the course myself!”

He’ll no doubt be getting some tips from The Amazing Race Australia’s Beau, who is no stranger to the course, having competed on the inaugural 2017 season, where he was eliminated in Heat 4.

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“I know just how tough that course really is,” he admitted.

“Watching these athletes tackling it is inspiring and terrifying, and trust me, after seeing what they can do, I won’t be volunteering to have a crack myself! I’m pumped to be along for the ride and can’t wait for everyone at home to experience it with us.”

Robert’s involvement in the show has long been rumoured, with Channel 10 keen to keep him as its biggest star despite the axing of I’m A Celebrity! Australia, which has moved to rival Channel Seven.

New Idea recently revealed that 10 was reportedly throwing everything but the kitchen sink at him to ensure he stays within their stable of stars.

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“They don’t just see Robert as a host of one show,” our well-placed source dished.

“He is everyone’s biggest cheerleader […] That enthusiasm, that warmth. It’s exactly what Ninja Warrior needs.

“Watching Robert celebrate everyday Aussie taking on those courses would feel completely authentic. It’s something he could walk into and absolutely nail.”

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Our insider also hinted that Robert is being eyed up to host Holey Moley, which is potentially being rebooted by Channel 10.

“It’s all in his wheelhouse,” our insider added.

“Big, fun, feel-good television. That’s where Robert thrives.”

Zak Stolz won the last season of Australian Ninja Warrior in 2022. (Credit: Instagram)

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When will Australian Ninja Warrior air?

As for when we’ll see it back on screens, early 2027 is considered to be the most likely landing spot, filling the gap left by The Amazing Race being axed from 10’s schedule.

Channel 10 hasn’t officially confirmed its launch date, simply teasing that it will be back on air in 2027.

Casting is officially open, with Network 10 urging anyone who wants to tackle the “toughest course yet” to visit their website for more details.

Why was Ninja Warrior Australia cancelled?

Over its original run, the location of the show moved around a lot.

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It launched on Sydney’s Cockatoo Island before shifting to Spotswood in Victoria, then Melbourne Showgrounds and eventually, Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena for its final two seasons.

It was eventually axed in 2022 amid rising costs, noise complaints and sliding ratings.

For the revival, Melbourne is understood to be the preferred filming location, with the Victorian capital offering stronger logistics for the large-scale production.

According to TV Blackbox, Dreamworld on the Gold Coast has also been floated as an option.

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Who is Ninja Warrior’s Nathan Ryles?

Ninja Warrior has been getting fresh interest, thanks to another major reality TV show.

After finishing up her time on Married at First Sight 2026, bride Alissa Faye confirmed to New Idea that she is dating Ninja Warrior‘s Nathan Ryles.

“Our connection is something I’ve never experienced before,” Alissa revealed.

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“He was unexpected; we didn’t plan for this to happen, you know, it just happened so naturally. I believe that he is my person.”

Despite making it to the Grand Final two years in a row, Nathan has never won Australian Ninja Warrior.

Watch this space to see if he makes a return to give it another shot!

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