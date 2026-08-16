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“Pride”: Deborah Mailman delivers moving speech as she’s inducted into the TV Week Logie Hall of Fame

She says it's a privilege.
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Deborah Mailman AM is making history as the first Indigenous person to be inducted into the Logie Awards Hall of Fame.

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The actor, 54, who has already won six Logie Awards, was inducted on August, 16, 2026, and is the sixth female recipient of the award since its introduction in 1984.

On the same night, A Country Practice and Andrew Denton were also inducted into the Hall of Fame.

With decades in television under her belt, the Bidjara woman has helped redefine the way Australian stories are told.

When she took to the stage, she dedicated the award to her parents, who listened to her dream to be an actor with “nothing but love and encouragement”.

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Deborah Mailman 66th TV Week Logie Awards
Deborah is the first Indigenous actor to be inducted into the TV Week Logie Hall of Fame. (Credit: Getty)

“It would take me a very, very long time to thank the people that I need to thank, the people who have shaped who I am today,” she tearfully said.

“You know who you are. And I hope you know how grateful I am for the role that you’ve played in my life. I’m overwhelmed with pride to be the first Aboriginal person to receive this honour,” she continued, which was met with applause.

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“As I look around the room, I’m so thrilled to see so many of our mob being celebrated tonight,” she added.

She then went on to thank her husband, Matthew Coonan, and her children Henry and Oliver.

Deborah Mailman Logie
Deborah Mailman is a trailblazer in Aussie television. (Credit: Getty)

What is Deborah Mailman known for?

She rose to fame in the groundbreaking film, Radiance, where she became the first Aboriginal woman to win Best Actress in a Leading Role at the Australian Film Institute Awards (AACTA Awards).

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Kelly Lewis in The Secret Life of Us, where she won a Logie for Most Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series in 2002 and 2004.

Her role in Bonita Mabo earned her the Logie for the Most Outstanding Actress in 2013, and she won the same award for Redfern Now in 2016.

Three years later, she was recognised as the Most Popular Actress for Bite Club / Mystery Road, and won Best Lead Actress in a Drama in 2024 for Total Control.

Deborah Mailman The Secret Lives of Us
The Secret Lives of Us star has been on our screens for almost 30 years. (Credit: Supplied)
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But her legacy on TV extends far beyond her achievements.

Her work in The Sapphires, Rabbit-Proof Fence, and Bran Nue Dae have cemented her as a legend on our screens.

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Briannah Devlin Content Producer

Briannah is passionate about all things entertainment and reality TV, so New Idea is obviously the perfect fit! She is always keen to talk about all things pop culture and reality TV,  art, food, and books, and analyse and critique red carpet moments. Before this, she worked for three years as a regional journalist in the Southern Highlands, covering everything from property to the arts and council affairs. Throughout university, she interned across radio, podcasting, print, and magazines while she studied a Bachelor of Communications in Journalism. With a Bachelor of Arts in International Studies also under her belt, Briannah studied French in Australia and then overseas, when she went to live in Bordeaux in the South of France. When she’s not sniffing out a story, she’s reading, doing Reformer Pilates, listening to a podcast, or sewing up a storm.

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