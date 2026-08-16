LIVE: All the best celebrity looks from the 2026 TV Week Logie Awards Red Carpet

The 66th TV Week Logie Awards are underway, with Australia’s biggest television stars descending on The Star Sydney for the industry’s biggest night.
Ahead of the ceremony airing live on Channel Seven and 7plus, all of this year’s nominees are stepping onto the red carpet to show off their looks.
It’s a big year for change at the Logies. Robert Irwin has stepped into the hosting role, Peking Duk are set to perform, and there’s a brand new award up for grabs: the Bruce McAvaney Award for Most Popular Sports Presenter, which the legendary sports broadcaster will present himself.
Keep this page open and refresh often, because we’ll be bringing you every red carpet arrival as it happens.
Scroll down for all the best-dressed stars.
All the best red-carpet celebrity fashion from the 66th TV Week Logie Awards
Angela Bishop
Mel Tracina
The Big Brother Australia host opted for a sparkling blue strapless gown, with a matching clutch purse.
Julia Morris
The former I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! host is manifesting a Gold Logie win with this pale gold ensemble!
Her gown is made by Maison d’Alin Le’ Kal, and she is also wearing a necklace by La Oribeli.
Leigh Sales
For the 2026 TV Week Logie Awards, Leigh Sales has chosen to wear an Acler dress, with pieces from Ronza George Jewellery Australia.
Georgie Tunny
You can never go wrong with a simple black dress, which Georgie Tunny has proven. Her sleek, sequined dress is by Christopher Esber, which is in stark contrast to her red hair, which is styled in waves.
For jewellery, she’s gone with accessories from Millie Savage and F + H Studios, along with Zara shoes and a Bec and Bridge bag.
James Stewart and Ada Nicodemou
The couple has shared some loved up photos of them together before they have even arrived on the carpet.
“What a difference a year makes…So grateful for our lives together and our work,” James wrote on Instagram in a joint post with his partner. “Looking forward to celebrating our industry tonight @tvweeklogies, and can’t wait for the year ahead! Many more special things to come ✨”
Ada is wearing a custom blue gown by Leah Da Glória, with Chopard jewels, and will carry a clutch purse by Olga Berg.
James is also donning Chopard accessories, and is sporting a suit by InStitchu
Ricki Lee Coulter
Ricki Lee is hitting the carpet in a nude sequin gown with capped sleeves by Diane Lewis Couture. She’s pared it with Gianvitto Rossi heels and diamonds from Fairfax and Roberts.
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