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LIVE: All the best celebrity looks from the 2026 TV Week Logie Awards Red Carpet

Australia's biggest night in fashion is here!
elizabeth gracie Journalist
Profile picture of Briannah Devlin
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The 66th TV Week Logie Awards are underway, with Australia’s biggest television stars descending on The Star Sydney for the industry’s biggest night.

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Ahead of the ceremony airing live on Channel Seven and 7plus, all of this year’s nominees are stepping onto the red carpet to show off their looks.

It’s a big year for change at the Logies. Robert Irwin has stepped into the hosting role, Peking Duk are set to perform, and there’s a brand new award up for grabs: the Bruce McAvaney Award for Most Popular Sports Presenter, which the legendary sports broadcaster will present himself.

Keep this page open and refresh often, because we’ll be bringing you every red carpet arrival as it happens.

Scroll down for all the best-dressed stars.

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All the best red-carpet celebrity fashion from the 66th TV Week Logie Awards

Angela Bishop 2026 TV Week Logie Awards
(Credit: Getty)

Angela Bishop

Mel Tracina 2026 TV Week Logie Awards
(Credit: Getty)

Mel Tracina

The Big Brother Australia host opted for a sparkling blue strapless gown, with a matching clutch purse.

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Julia Morris 2026 TV Week Logie Awards
(Credits: Instagram)

Julia Morris

The former I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! host is manifesting a Gold Logie win with this pale gold ensemble!

Her gown is made by Maison d’Alin Le’ Kal, and she is also wearing a necklace by La Oribeli.

Leigh Sales
(Credit: Instagram)

Leigh Sales

For the 2026 TV Week Logie Awards, Leigh Sales has chosen to wear an Acler dress, with pieces from Ronza George Jewellery Australia.

Georgie Tunny 66th TV Week Logie Awards
(Credit: Jag Creative Studio)

Georgie Tunny

You can never go wrong with a simple black dress, which Georgie Tunny has proven. Her sleek, sequined dress is by Christopher Esber, which is in stark contrast to her red hair, which is styled in waves.

For jewellery, she’s gone with accessories from Millie Savage and F + H Studios, along with Zara shoes and a Bec and Bridge bag.

James Stewart and Ada Nicodemou 2026 TV Week Logie Awards
(Credit: Jeremy Greive)

James Stewart and Ada Nicodemou

The couple has shared some loved up photos of them together before they have even arrived on the carpet.

“What a difference a year makes…So grateful for our lives together and our work,” James wrote on Instagram in a joint post with his partner. “Looking forward to celebrating our industry tonight @tvweeklogies, and can’t wait for the year ahead! Many more special things to come ✨”

Ada is wearing a custom blue gown by Leah Da Glória, with Chopard jewels, and will carry a clutch purse by Olga Berg.

James is also donning Chopard accessories, and is sporting a suit by InStitchu

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Ricki-Lee Coulter 2026 TV Week Logie Awards
(Credits: Instagram)

Ricki Lee Coulter

Ricki Lee is hitting the carpet in a nude sequin gown with capped sleeves by Diane Lewis Couture. She’s pared it with  Gianvitto Rossi heels and diamonds from Fairfax and Roberts.

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elizabeth gracie
Journalist Elizabeth Gracie Digital Editor

Since 2022, Elizabeth has been writing for legacy Australian brands such as The Australian Women's Weekly, WHO, TV Week, Woman's Day, and Now to Love. She is currently the Digital Editor for New Idea, where she manages the brand's social media, print-to-digital relations, and all online content. After completing a Bachelor of Media majoring in Journalism and Non-Fiction writing, Elizabeth began working in radio, both as an executive producer and presenter of both breakfast and drive radio programs. From there she worked for a publishing house and then departed for the country to sow her oats as a regional journalist in the Riverina region of NSW. After a short stint in a communications role at a distillery, she landed her dream role as an Entertainment and Lifestyle Journalist with Are Media. Elizabeth loves writing about celebrities, royals, beauty and fashion, food, streaming, reality TV, sports, and more.

Profile picture of Briannah Devlin
Briannah Devlin Content Producer

Briannah is passionate about all things entertainment and reality TV, so New Idea is obviously the perfect fit! She is always keen to talk about all things pop culture and reality TV,  art, food, and books, and analyse and critique red carpet moments. Before this, she worked for three years as a regional journalist in the Southern Highlands, covering everything from property to the arts and council affairs. Throughout university, she interned across radio, podcasting, print, and magazines while she studied a Bachelor of Communications in Journalism. With a Bachelor of Arts in International Studies also under her belt, Briannah studied French in Australia and then overseas, when she went to live in Bordeaux in the South of France. When she’s not sniffing out a story, she’s reading, doing Reformer Pilates, listening to a podcast, or sewing up a storm.

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