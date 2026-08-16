LIVE: All the best celebrity looks from the 2026 TV Week Logie Awards Red Carpet

The 66th TV Week Logie Awards are underway, with Australia’s biggest television stars descending on The Star Sydney for the industry’s biggest night.

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Ahead of the ceremony airing live on Channel Seven and 7plus, all of this year’s nominees are stepping onto the red carpet to show off their looks.

It’s a big year for change at the Logies. Robert Irwin has stepped into the hosting role, Peking Duk are set to perform, and there’s a brand new award up for grabs: the Bruce McAvaney Award for Most Popular Sports Presenter, which the legendary sports broadcaster will present himself.

Keep this page open and refresh often, because we’ll be bringing you every red carpet arrival as it happens.

Scroll down for all the best-dressed stars.

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All the best red-carpet celebrity fashion from the 66th TV Week Logie Awards

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