Karly and Bri joined the ranks of Travel Guides in 2024 and have an unbreakable bond.

But this isn’t the first time that they’ve been on reality TV!

Read more about them below.

Karly and Bri have gone on many adventures on Travel Guides. (Credit: Instagram)

How did Karly and Bri from Travel Guides meet?

Karly and Bri from Travel Guides met while filming Channel Nine’s Beauty and the Geek in 2022, which has since been cancelled.

During that season, Bri was paired with Christopher, and Karly won the series with her ‘geek’ Aaron.

“We were roommates on the show, so we had no choice but to be friends. We were like the love story from Beauty And The Geek… we walked out best of friends,” Bri told our sister publication Woman’s Day in 2024.

“Bri and I are two very big personalities, and we were immediately drawn to each other and bounced off each other. From that moment, we have not left each other’s sides,” Karly explained.

Karly and Bri have been inseparable since they met on Beauty and the Geek. (Credit: Instagram)

Shortly after their stint on Beauty and the Geek, Karly wrote a heartfelt tribute to her Travel Guides companion on Instagram.

“It doesn’t happen very often, but every now and then someone comes into your life and you just know they will be in it forever. I felt like I had met my long-lost twin 🤍,” she said in a joint post with her friend.

“She was the pillar of my strength as we both shed versions and outdated beliefs about ourselves, she encouraged me, she supported me, and had my back 100%,” she continued.

“I don’t know what I would have done without you @bri.auty, my absolute soulmate. Everyone needs a Bri in their life. Love you forever and always 🤍.”

Although Karly hails from Perth and Bri lives in Sydney, when they’re together, they’re an inseparable duo.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity – it won’t last forever, so to live in the moment and travel the world alongside my best friend, this feeling is irreplaceable,” Bri told our sister publication TV WEEK earlier this year.

“Sometimes, I still can’t believe we have this opportunity together!” she added

Karly and Bri are the best of friends. (Credit: Instagram)

Are Karly and Bri from Travel Guides a couple?

While the pair is incredibly close and fans have speculated that they are in a relationship, this is not the case.

In February 2025, Karly posted a photo with her partner Jett Clements at a wedding.

“In your lover gal era & I’m here for it Bub beaming for my babe 😍🔥❤️ now we can stop getting accused of the accusations 😂,” Bri commented jokingly.

Karly then joked: “Hahaha we will still get accusations sis, my wife for life ❤❤”.

In a follow-up post, Karly said she met Jett in 2025 and that he “made life so much sweeter”.

“The most kind-hearted, caring, compassionate, affectionate, warmest, funniest, attentive, entertaining, craziest, thoughtful, patient, persistent (lol), endearing, generous, most lovable loose unit I have ever come across – I have met my f****** match with you 😂💀.”

Bri has also confirmed to our sister publication Woman’s Day, that she is single.