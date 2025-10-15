Fans are divided about Kevin and Janetta’s return to Travel Guides

Hundreds of fans have shared their opinions about Kevin Moloney and Janetta Jones returning to Travel Guides.

Advertisement

The couple, who are a staple on the show, set the record straight after intense speculation about them leaving the show.

“So glad Kevin and Janetta are back…Travel Guides without them is just something…You can’t face lol,” one wrote on social media.

“Don’t try and fix something that’s not broken,” another added.

Fans have had lots to say about Kevin and Janetta returning to Travel Guides. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Advertisement

“As an avid viewer from New Zealand, I love the program and I think the boys, the Fren family, Kev and Janetta are all that’s needed to make this a great watch. Thanks guys as I look forward to your next series,” a third commented.

Fans have praised their sense of humour and brutal honesty.

“When Travel Guides started years ago, it took me a while to get used to Kevin’s sense of humour. Kevin and Janetta are my favourite couple now,” another said.

Advertisement

One loyal watcher was relieved, and said they’d be “so disappointed” if they left.

However, some are not happy.

Some fans didn’t want Kevin and Janetta to return to Travel Guides. (Credit: Instagram)

For instance, a fan took to social media and said they complained too much. Another said the pair were their “least favourite”.

Advertisement

While the show has been a beloved Channel Nine fixture for almost a decade, some fans suggested that the cast needed a refresh before the incoming season.

With much anticipation for the 2026 season, the network has been tight-lipped about the reality series.

But this hasn’t stopped people from speculating about who will be joining or possibly leaving the cast.

Only time will tell! Fingers crossed the next season isn’t too far away!

Advertisement