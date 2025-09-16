The Block’s Mitch and Mark drop major hint they could be the next Travel Guides

The Block‘s Mitch and Mark have hinted that they could be appearing on Travel Guides.

The couple, who won The Block in 2019 and again on 2021’s Fans vs Faves season, have revealed they would consider a return to reality TV.

They were asked by one fan on Reddit which TV show they would sign up to if they had their pick.

Sending fans wild, they replied: “We’d love to do Travel Guides… it would be so much fun.”

The Block’s Mitch and Mark have teased that they could appear on Travel Guides. (Credit: Channel Nine)

They would not be the first people to appear on both shows as Travel Guides stars Kev, Dorian, and Teng – known as “The Target Boys” – also work behind-the-scenes on The Block.

Kev works as a cameraman, while Teng and Dorian both work in the sound department.

Travel Guides is currently filming for its 2026 season, and fans are hoping The Target Boys will be back once again for some more adventures.

The cast hasn’t yet been announced publicly, but filming kicked off in August, after the 2025 Logie Awards.

But there could be a shake-up to the series regulars as Nine announced that they were recruiting new cast members ahead of shooting.

Travel Guides Kev, Dorian, and Teng also work on The Block. (Credit: Channel Nine )

And longtime Travel Guides star Jono Fren has given some telling advice for anyone thinking about taking on the Channel Nine show.

“If you’re thinking about auditioning for Travel Guides, just go for it,” he exclusively told New Idea earlier this year.

“Be yourself, have a laugh, and don’t overthink it. You never know where it might lead and what adventures are waiting for you.”

The Fren family has had a starring role on the travel show ever since it first aired eight years ago, and has no plans to leave the show.

Earlier this year, reports surfaced that Channel Nine was possibly looking to shake up the cast by green-lighting a spin-off series that would focus solely on the Fren family – parents Mark and Cathy, and their adult children Jono and Victoria.

The Fren family have also given some advice for anyone looking to take on the show. (Credit: Channel Nine )

However, Jono then broke his silence on the spin-off speculation in July, telling New Idea that there is “no truth” to the talk that he and his family are giving up their spots in the Travel Guides cast.

“We’ve definitely seen the chatter about a potential spin-off, but there’s absolutely no truth to it,” Jono said.

“Travel Guides is such a brilliant show, with an incredible team behind it, and the Fren family feels so lucky to be part of something that has already won three Logies and is up for a fourth this year.

“Nothing could top the Travel Guides experience, and we’re not looking to do any other travel shows or spin-offs. We are perfectly happy where we are and are grateful to be part of such an incredible show like Travel Guides.”

