Travel Guides: before the fame! Adorable snaps of the cast’s early years

Time sure does fly when you’re having fun … on one of the most popular shows on TV!

Advertisement

Since Travel Guides began filming in 2016, the cast have become household names, jetting all over the world while rubbing shoulders with A-listers at events like the TV Week Logie Awards. But not too long ago, they were just regular Australians living very ordinary lives – as our collection of sweet family photos show.

These snaps offer a heartwarming glimpse into the lives of our favourite jet-setters long before they hit our screens. Buckle up and take a trip down memory lane as we revisit the early years of the much-loved Guides – you might just spot a few familiar quirks and cheeky grins that haven’t changed one bit!

See them all below.

Kevin and Janetta

Kevin and Janetta are a fixture on Travel Guides. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Advertisement

While they may have ditched the big hair and shoulder pads, Kevin and Janetta, who first met while working in the airline industry and tied the knot in 1987, insist fame hasn’t changed them.

“We never signed up to the show with the intention of becoming famous,” Kevin once said.

The self-confessed ‘snobs’ have always been high flyers! (Credit: Instagram)

The Fren Family

Everyone loves the Fren family! (Credit: Channel Nine)

Advertisement

For former teachers Mark and Cathy Fren, who married in 1989 after a whirlwind courtship, life pre-Travel Guides consisted of them running their family restaurant in Newcastle, NSW, alongside their children Jonathon and Victoria.

“We really feel quite humbled that we’ve been given this opportunity,” Cathy said of being part of Travel Guides.

Mark and Cathy have been married for a long time. (Credit: Instagram)

Matt and Brett

Matt and Brett love being a part of Travel Guides. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Advertisement

As for Matt and Brett, the married couple have always loved travelling – with or without a camera crew! Earlier this year, the pair took a trip to Yosemite National Park in California, a place Matt first visited in 1996.

Check out this throwback! (Credit: Instagram)

“The view is better with you,” Matt wrote in the caption. Aww!

Matt shared a throwback travelling snap from 30 years ago. (Credit: Instagram)

Advertisement